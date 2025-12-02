CM Punk and AJ Lee are mourning the death of their dog, Larry

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

CM Punk issued the following statement on his Instagram page to announce the death of his and AJ Lee’s beloved dog, Larry.

“The grief we carry is the price we pay for unconditional love. Our little Larry crossed the rainbow bridge, wrapped tightly in our arms. He was safe and happy. Surrounded by love. We rescued Larry from @pawschicago in February of 2015 and he changed our lives. I could never in one million years find the words to properly express how much we loved him nor how much joy brought us.

“Nothing I write, no pictures I post would do him justice. He lived a long amazing life. He watched sunsets, he chased skateboards. He made everywhere we went with him home. What a privilege to be so heartbroken and devastated for having experienced such a bond. I wouldn’t change anything. Our boy is at rest. The house is quiet but we still hear the jingle of his necklace and the tip taps of his little feet on the hardwood floors. He will always be near. We will always feel him. Our hearts are broken. Until we see you again, sweetest Bobo. We love you. Forever.”

Powell’s POV: My heart goes out to Punk and AJ. As a fellow dog lover, I know how painful it is to watch them go. But the joy and unconditional love they provide make it all worthwhile. There’s also tremendous pride that comes with helping a rescue dog with a tough background come out of his/her shell and rediscover trust, dignity, confidence, and eventually happiness. While I proudly support and adopt from MidAmerica Boston Terrier Rescue, there is surely a great rescue or a Humane Society in your area. I encourage you to reach out to one if you are looking for a companion or are interested in donating your time or financial support. RIP, Larry.

