WWE 205 Live preview: Triple Threat announced, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Jake Atlas vs. August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: WWE originally announced Atlas vs. Grey, but they turned it into a Triple Threat with Daivari. The winners of the women’s match will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the next round. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.