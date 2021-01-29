What's happening...

WWE 205 Live preview: Triple Threat announced, Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic tournament match

January 29, 2021

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s WWE 205 Live television show.

-Ember Moon and Shotzi Blackheart vs. Marina Shafir and Zoey Stark in a Women’s Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic first round match.

-Jake Atlas vs. August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari in a Triple Threat.

Powell’s POV: WWE originally announced Atlas vs. Grey, but they turned it into a Triple Threat with Daivari. The winners of the women’s match will face Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell in the next round. 205 Live streams tonight on WWE Network at 9CT/10ET. Dot Net staffer Anish V’s reviews are typically available shortly after the show along with his audio reviews for Dot Net Members.

Listen to "11/18 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 136): Court Bauer on the MLW restart, pandemic precautions, and more" on Spreaker.


Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.