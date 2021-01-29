First match announced for next month’s NXT Takeover

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The first match has been announced for the February 14 NXT Takeover event. Io Shirai will defend the NXT Women’s Championship against Toni Storm and Mercedes Martinez in a Triple Threat. Read the official announcement at WWE.com.

Powell’s POV: It looks like a very good match on paper. Storm and Martinez teamed up in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic, but they were eliminated in a first-round upset by Kayden Carter and Kacy Catanzaro, thanks in part to Shirai attacking Martinez during the match.