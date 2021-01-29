1/29 WWE Friday Night Smackdown results: Barnett’s review of Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens in a war of words, Bianca Belair vs. Bayley, the final push for the Royal Rumble

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@barnettjake)

WWE Friday Night Smackdown (Episode 1,119)

Tampa, Florida at Tropicana Field

Aired live on January 29, 2021 on Fox

[Hour 1] Daniel Bryan started the show in the ring. He played to the virtual crowd. Michael Cole and Corey Graves were on commentary. Bryan welcomed everyone to Smackdown and the Royal Rumble weekend. He said now that they were close, “2 sleeps away” as his daughter would say, he was excited about finally achieving the one thing he hasn’t accomplished in his career, and that’s winning the Royal Rumble match. He spoke about the life changing nature of being in the main event of WrestleMania, and nobody knew it better than him.

He said in order to achieve that dream one more time, he would have to go through 29 other men. Bryan wasn’t certain how many more WrestleMania moments he would have, but he wanted to have one more by winning the Royal Rumble match. He got fired up and said because of Alpha Academy, he was prepared. His hips were loose and strong. Bryan then said we’d see best friends throwing each other over the top rope, and surprise entrants, and….AJ Styles interrupted.

AJ said we’d see him throw 29 other men thrown over the top rope by AJ Styles. Bryan reminded him it was Smackdown, and asked why he was there. AJ asked Omos, and he said it was the brand to brand invitational. AJ then said he was the gatekeeper of Raw, and everyone is trying to follow in his footsteps. He said he had crushed all their hopes and dreams on Raw, and said Bryan doesn’t look ready while he was dressed in his suit. He asked him if he was GM again, and wondered if he had one foot out the door.

Bryan said he doesn’t have one foot out of the door of anything, especially something he loves as much as wrestling. He then challenged Styles to a match later in the show. Styles said he would like one more warm up, and shoved Bryan down. He got up, but Omos stood there towering over him. Bryan said if AJ had any guts at all, he’d show up later without Omos. He then said with or without Omos, he would still kick his ass. Bryan then did some Yes fist pumping for the virtual crowd.

The announce team reflected on the Royal Rumble, and then threw to a video recap of the obstacle course segment from last week with Bianca and Bayley. Kayla Braxton was shown backstage, and confirmed the match between Bryan and Styles. She then introduced Bayley for an interview. Kayla reminded her that she lost the obstacle course, but Bayley said the last thing she remembered was throwing Bianca into the steps.

Bayley referenced Bianca’s documentary, and said she had run away from all of her problems for most of her life. She said after she loses the Royal Rumble, she can crawl back into the darkEST hole of her life. In the arena, Bianca Belair made her entrance…[c]

My Take: Bryan had a few verbal slips during his promo, but was otherwise fine in delivering some final hype for his entry into the Rumble. The match with Styles should be good stuff, but if I had to guess, it will end with a bunch of Rumble participants running down to start a brawl. I’m wondering if Bayley and Bianca won’t be the same?