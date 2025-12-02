NXT TV preview: Tonight’s Deadline go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for tonight’s edition of the NXT television show.

-Je’Von Evans, Leon Slater, Joe Hendry, and Myles Borne vs. “DarkState” Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, Osiris Griffin, and Cutler James in an eight-man tag match

-Sol Ruca, Lola Vice, Kelani Jordan, Jordynne Grace, and Kendal Grey in an Iron Survivor Summit

-Tavion Heights vs. Josh Briggs

Powell’s POV: The Deadline premium live event will be held on Saturday in San Antonio, Texas, at the Boeing Center at Tech Port. Tonight’s NXT television show will be live from Orlando, Florida, at the WWE Performance Center. Join John Moore for his NXT live reviews as the show airs Tuesdays on The CW at 7CT/8ET. John’s audio reviews of NXT are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).