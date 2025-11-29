ROH on HonorClub results (11/28): Robinson’s review of Komander vs. Mansoor, Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki in an ROH Women’s Pure Rules Title tournament match

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 143)

Portions taped on November 19, 2025, in Boston, Massachusetts, at TD Garden

Streamed November 28, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake.

The show started with Sammy Guevara backstage, stating that Rush is injured. Guevara introduced The Beast Mortos as his new tag team partner for the ROH Tag Team Title match at Final Battle…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Guevara has a douchey pencil-thin mustache and ugly green shades, which is a good look for a heel.

The usual rundown of the matches took place…

1. “Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, and Lee Moriarty (w/Trish Adora) vs. “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver. Late in the match, Uno hit a double DDT and got the crowd to make a little bit of noise. Uno hit a reverse DDT on Moriarty that led to a broken-up nearfall. Taylor hit a knee lift to the face of Uno. Silver tripped Taylor into the ropes, and he and Silver hit a Drive By. Dark Order isolated Moriarty and set up for their finisher, but Taylor pulled Silver out of the ring and laid him out with a right hand. We got a breakdown, and at the end, Moriarty went around the world on Uno and locked in Border City for the tapout.

“Shane Taylor Promotions” Shane Taylor, Anthony Ogogo, and Lee Moriarty defeated “Dark Order” Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Reynolds shaved his beard, and it’s not the best look for him. This was a perfectly fine trios match with all the formula trios tag spots.

A comic book-style commercial aired for Friday’s Final Battle…

Backstage, Blake Christian was annoyed that he was in the ROH World Title Survival of the Fittest match at Final Battle on a technicality. He said he was going to walk out as world champion…

2. Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich (w/Kevin Von Erich) vs. Zack Mason and Warren Johnson. The Code of Honor was waved off by the heel team. Late in the match, Ross sent Mason to the floor and got the hot tag to Marshall, who threw clotheslines and back elbows. There was a huge corner clothesline from Marshall, followed by a cannonball for a broken up nearfall. Johnson was dumped to ringside. Ross locked in The Iron Claw on Mason. Johnson came off the top rope and went right into The Iron Claw from Marshall, and Ross pinned Mason for the win.

Ross Von Erich and Marshall Von Erich defeated Mason and Johnson by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: An absolute formula Von Erichs squash match.

Backstage, Jay Lethal was with Adam Priest, and he apologized to Priest because he let him down and caught him with a Lethal Injection. Priest reluctantly accepted his apology…

3. “The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter (w/Preston Vance) vs. Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, and Tommy Billington. Frat House jumped the faces before the bell, and the ref called for it to ring quickly. Down the stretch, Jameson tagged in and grabbed a solo cup. He went to the middle rope and had a drink, and then missed a senton splash when Priest rolled out of the way. Lethal and Billington got pulled off the apron, but Priest was able to fight out of the heel corner and got the hot tag to Billington. Billington hit arm drags and clotheslines on Karter. Billington threw Karter around with a snap suplex and went up top and hit a missile dropkick that got the crowd going. Lethal hit Karter with Lethal Injection, Priest hit a top rope splash, and Billington hit a top rope headbutt to get the pinfall…

Jay Lethal, Tommy Billington, and Adam Priest defeated “The Frat House” Jacked Jameson, Griff Garrison, and Cole Karter by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Another very formulaic trios match. There was nothing wrong with it, but nothing spectacular about it either. It would be fun if this came to my town and I saw it once or twice a year. When I watch them every week, it’s a blur of names, faces, hot tags, and breakdowns.

The bracket for the ROH Women’s Pure Rules Title tournament was shown…

4. Serena Deeb vs. Yuka Sakazaki in a Pure Rules Tournament match. The crowd was hot as the bell for this match rang. Yuka fought out of a headlock but ate a shoulder block. Yuka came back with some arm drags that sent Deeb to the floor. Yuka followed her out and hit a clothesline off the apron. Back in the ring, Yuka locked in an ankle lock, but Deeb got to the ropes quickly and used her first rope break.

Deeb hit an arm wringer and did a hammerlock twist spot. Deeb ducked under some clothesline attempts and hit one of her own. Deeb hit a huge knee out of the corner and then hit a rope hung neckbreaker. Deeb hit a leg sweep and locked in a stretch hold, but Yuka fought out and locked in an arm bow and arrow. Deeb got to the ropes and used her second rope break to get out.

Deeb rolled right through and grabbed a bow and arrow of her own, and Yuka got to the ropes to use her first rope break to escape.

Deeb went to work on the leg with some elbow drops and then locked in a surfboard on the legs and raked at the eyes of Yuka and then stomped on the legs. Yuka got Deeb hung up in the ropes and hit a pendulum dropkick, and went up top. Yuka hit a dropkick off the top and hit a sheer drop suplex for a two count. Yuka locked in an STF, and Deeb got to the ropes to get free, using her last rope break.

Deeb locked in a cravat and hit a swinging neckbreaker. Deeb hit a dragon screw out of the corner and pulled Yuka up to the top with her. Yuka fought back and hit a superplex for a double down, and the ref got to four on the count. Deeb hit some European uppercuts and piefaced Yuka to the boos of the crowd. Yuka got mad and hit some forearm shivers, but Deeb ducked the discus clothesline and ended up hitting a German suplex. Deeb got rolled up for a two count. Yuka hit a Snowplow-style brainbuster and went for her Magical Girl Splash, but Deeb got her knees up and covered Yuka for a two count. Yuka threw a superkick and a hammerlock helicopter slam and covered Deeb for the three count, even though Deeb’s foot was on the ropes.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Serena Deeb by pinfall to advance in the ROH Women’s Pure Title tournament.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A very fun match with a kind of unexpected result given Deeb’s technical background.

A video package aired on Persephone and her upcoming title match with Athena…

The Premier Athletes made their entrance with the usual heel mic work from Mark Sterling. He called the ROH fans NARPS “Non-Athletic Regular People”.

5. “The Premiere Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali (w/Mark Sterling) vs. Charity King, Exodus Prime, and Gino in a six-person mixed tag match. Denali mugged King with knee lifts in her corner and choked her with the boot. Denali connected with a short-arm clothesline, but got distracted from hitting a chokeslam by one of the male members. King tagged out, and Denali blasted Gino with a boot to the face, and then Nese threw a dropkick. Nese taunted Gino by pretending to let him tag, and he actually got the tag only to take a German suplex. Prime came in and hit Nese with some strikes. Denali chokeslammed Prime. Nese dove onto Gino at ringside, as Daivari hit the Carpet Ride splash for the pinfall on Prime…

“The Premiere Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali beat Charity King, Exodus Prime, and Gino by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: Yet another squash match for the athletes, but Denali is certainly looking more comfortable in the ring and less stiff.

6. Main Man Oro and Beef vs. “The Swirl” Lee Johnson and Blake Christian. Johnson waved off the Code of Honor. Late in the match, Oro hit a springboard kick and some uppercuts. Johnson was climbing the ropes, and Oro hit him with a wall walk moonsault kick. Johnson low bridged Oro out of the ring, and Christian hit Oro with a nasty-looking suicide dive. Swirl hung Oro out to dry on the barricade, but Beef broke it up and tagged Swirl with jabs. Beef fired up for the right hand and ate a double superkick. Beef got hung out to dry, too, and Christian hit the splash off the barricade and ran back into the ring to break the countout. Swirl hit The Swirl Stomp (DVD Double Stomp off the top combo) for the pinfall.

“The Swirl” Lee Johnson and Blake Christian defeated Beef and Main Man Oro by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A showcase match for Swirl.

Backstage after Full Gear, “The Demand” Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun delivered a “told you so” promo. The Demand threatened to put anyone down who got in their way…

A rundown was shown of the matches announced for Final Battle.

Robinson’s Ruminations: OMG, we’re finally going to get to the finals of the Women’s Pure Tournament!

Backstage, Nigel McGuinness congratulated Lee Moriarty on holding the ROH Pure Title for as long as he has. Nigel said he and Moriarty are 1-1 and then challenged him to a 30-minute Iron Man match (that should be a fun one)…

7. Mansoor (w/Mason Madden, Johnny TV, and Taya Valkyrie) vs. Komander. Late in the match, Mansoor hit an atomic drop and a spinebuster combo for a two count. Komander got a boot up in the corner and tried a flying head scissors. He was caught, but then he turned it into a facebuster. Komander threw some kicks and hit a DDT that put Mansoor on his head, which led to Komander getting a two count. Komander went to the top for his finisher, but Mansoor pushed him down to the floor. Komander walked off the chest of TV to the apron and hit him with an Asai moonsault. Komander hit Madden with a pair of suicide dives. Komander hit a jumping tornado DDT on Mansoor at ringside. Back in the ring, Komander hit his rope walking shooting star press for the pinfall.

Komander defeated Mansoor by pinfall.