AEW Full Gear poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Saturday’s AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event received a majority B grade from 36 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 20 percent.

-29 percent of our voters gave “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler for the AEW Tag Team Titles the best match of the night honors. Kyle Fletcher vs. Mark Briscoe for the TNT Title finished second with 22 percent of the vote.

Powell’s POV: Jake Barnett gave the show a C- grade, while I gave it a C+ grade during our same-night audio review. I agree with the readers’ choice of the AEW Tag Team Title match as the best match.

Last year’s Full Gear also closed with B as the top grade from 36 percent of our voters. The 2023 Full Gear received an A grade from 39 percent of our voters. The 2022 Full Gear finished with an A grade from 40 percent of the voters (with B finishing a close second with 36 percent). I attended the 2021 Full Gear and gave it a B+ grade. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in our polls.