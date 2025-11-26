AEW Dynamite results (11/26): Barnett’s live review of Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher, Darby Allin vs. Kevin Knight, and Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada in Continental Classic matches

CategoriesAEW TV REVIEWS MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

AEW Dynamite (Episode 321)

November 26, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee, at The Pinnacle

Simulcast live on TBS and HBO Max

After the Dynamite video intro, the commentary teams announced a celebration for Samoa Joe, along with Sisters of Sin vs. The Babes of Wrath, and rattled off the Continental Classic brackets and upcoming matches. Kyle Fletcher and Kazuchika Okada will be the opening match of tonight’s show. Video was then shown recapping the current drama between the top members of the Don Callis family Okada, Takeshita, and Fletcher. In the arena, Kyle Fletcher made his entrance, followed by Kazuchika Okada.

1. Kazuchika Okada vs. Kyle Fletcher in a Gold League Continental Classic Match: Okada reached out for a handshake at the bell. They both tried to kick each other during the handshake and ended up holding each other’s legs. They worked through some counters and reversals and slapped hands to show some respect.

After some back and forth, Okada teased a slap to the chest, but pulled back. Okada landed a kick, but Fletcher quickly hit the ropes and fired back with a shoulder tackle. Fletcher followed up with some chops, but Okada ducked the third and landed some forearms and elbows in the corner. Fletcher responded with a flying elbow strike and covered for a two count. Okada knocked Fletcher down onto his groin in the corner by by shoving the referee into the ropes with his foot. He then dropkicked him off the ropes and out to the floor…[c]

Fletcher returned the favor by shoving the referee into the ropes and causing Okada to fall on his groin. He then jumped to the top rope and delivered a superplex. Both guys landed hard and Fletcher grabbed at his neck. Fletcher remained in control and landed a big boot. He then followed up with back suplex and covered for a two count. Okada fired back with a neckbreaker. Both men climbed the ropes again and Okada knocked Fletcher back into the ring. He then followed up with an elbow drop.

Okada picked up Fletcher, but it was quickly reversed into a half and half suplex. Okada rolled to the outside, Fletcher pursued, and got tripped on the apron. Okada quickly delivered a DDT from the apron to the floor. He then took the action back into the ring and delivered a suplex, followed by a cover for a two count. Both men got to their feet and had a strike battle. Okada was able to deliver a kick and a tombstone piledriver. Fletcher quickly recovered and countered into a Michinoku Driver but couldn’t make a cover.

Both men traded strikes and Okada delivered a lariat. Fletcher picked up Okada and tossed him into the corner like a dart. He then followed up with a Liger Bomb and covered for close near fall. Fletcher attempted a brainbuster, but Okada slipped out. Okada gouged the eyes of Fletcher and went for a Rainmaker, but Fletcher countered into a roll up pin and got the win.

Kyle Fletcher defeated Kazuchika Okada at 16:44

After the match, Fletcher offered a handshake and Okada accepted. Callis held both men’s hands up. We then got a video recap of the Young Bucks reuniting with Kenny Omega over the weekend. Kenny was then interviewed by Lexy Nair, and he was asked if they had officially reunited, and he said it was a complicated question. He said he was once fooled by Don Callis too, and he had to take that into account. Kenny said if the fans could accept him back after his actions, then maybe he needed to give them a second chance. He returned to his locker room, and the Young Bucks emerged a moment later…[c]

My Take: Heck of a match to start the tournament with. I think it’s smart to put Okada behind the 8-ball immediately, and a repeat loss to Fletcher is a good way to do that. Here’s hoping for a few more nice surprises as the tournament develops.

Footage of Fletcher and Briscoe from Full Gear was shown. Mark Briscoe gave an interview after the match. He said he lost the most important thing to him when his brother passed, and it’s been a long road since then. Briscoe said he questioned whether he could continue without him, and how much pressure he felt to make him proud. He recalled all of his defeats and disappointments, and how there is a time and season for everything. Briscoe said family is everything to him, both his road family and his home family, and this is for both of them. He then pointed to the sky and said this is for you too, we did it baby.

In the arena, Skye Blue and Julia Hart made their entrance. They were followed by Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale.

1. Skye Blue and Julia Hart “Sisters of Sin” vs. Harley Cameron and Willow Nightingale “The Babes of Wrath” in a Women’s Tag Title Tournament Match: Harley and Julia started the match. Harley grabbed a headlock take over. Willow made a blind tag and then tagged a surprised Julia with an elbow strike. Harley then jumped on Willow’s back and they performed a double running senton. Willow covered, but Julia broke up the fall. She then delivered a big lariat and made a tag back out to Harley. They failed to execute and double team splash maneuver, and Blue made a quick tag to Julia Hart.

Hart and Blue delivered a double team pancake to Cameron, but Willow pulled Hart to the floor to exact some revenge. She tossed her into the ring barricade while Harley regained control in the ring. She delivered some splashes in the corner and mounted punches in the corner on Blue. Hart created a distraction so Blue could escape the corner and deliver a neckbreaker…[c]

Julia Hart walked the ropes and delivered a flying forearm strike. Julia then held Harley in the corner with a spider hold so Bleu could deliver a running elbow strike. Harley desperately reached for her corner, but was out of reach. She managed to break free of a waistlock and deliver a back suplex. Harley crawled to her corner for the hot tag to Willow. She entered the match and delivered a big lariat to Hart. Blue made a blind tag, and waited for Willow to land a spinebuster to make a surprise ambush.

Hart and Blue delivered double kicks front and back to Willow and Blue covered for a two count. Willow fired back with a double suplex on both opponents. Harley tagged in and delivered a double team splash with Willow, and then made a tag for a near fall. She followed up with a kick and a Russian Leg Sweep. Blue fired back with a superkick in the corner and a powerbomb. Hart whiffed on the follow up moonsault, and it turned into an elbow drop on the second bounce. Willow broke up the fall, but got sent to the floor by Blue.

WIllow managed to make a blind tag a moment later. Harley landed a backstabber on Blue, and Willow delivered a gutwrench powerbomb and got the win.

The Babes of Wrath defeated the Sisters of Sin at 11:43

After the match, Willow and Harley celebrated. Samoa Joe is up next…[c]

My Take: A solid match. There were a few clunky moments but nothing that spoiled the overall effort. Willow and Harley have a lot of chemistry and charisma as an act, so I think they would make a good choice for the finals of the tournament. I presume the two tournament finalists will end up in a feud coming out of it.

Tony Schiavone was in the ring and announced the new AEW World Champion Samoa Joe. He made his entrance with Powerhouse Hobbs and Shibata. Joe grabbed the microphone and told Schiavone not to ruin his celebration and take his hillbilly ass out of there. Before anything else could be said, Swerve Strickland was shown in the back getting out of the car with a chain and a stapler. Hangman Page joined him as they headed into the building. Joe told Shibata to go get the scrubs, as the crowd chanted “Who’s House”.

Joe said this was The Opps house and they needed to shut up. Shibata returned with a pile of jobbers while Joe explained how everything went to plan. He then introduced a video package that explained his brilliance, which he said rivaled Sun Tzu. The video revealed that Hook had always been in league with The Opps, and had paired with Eddie Kingston to gain the trust of Hangman. Joe called himself a champion worthy of being called the greatest in this industry, and then introduced Hook as the lynchpin in this endeavor.

Hook made his entrance and greeted all the Opps members. He grabbed the microphone as boos rang out. He said Joe was right, and that the rednecks are too stupid to realize they were looking at the greatest second generation wrestler “the business” has ever seen. Swerve’s music then hit, and he appeared in the back of the first deck of seating at a bar. Hangman then emerged and took a shot before they headed to the ring.

Swerve and Hangman began dismantling the Opps jobbers who ran out to meet them. The Opps were surrounded by even more jobbers, and the main members fled out of the ring as Swerve started stapling people. Hangman and Swerve decimated the remaining Opps’ jobbers and choked the final two members with the chains they brought with them to the ring. Referees eventually ran down to put an end to the attempted murder spree. Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada is up next.

A post match promo from Jon Moxley aired from Full Gear where he said Darby Allin and Kyle O’Reilly have never lived the life like the Death Riders do. He continued and said that they continue to go to the hospital while he has matches for the next show. Moxley claimed that this stuff is all regular season, but the playoffs are about to start. The rest of the Death Riders looked rather unimpressed in the background.

In the arena, Moxley and Dorada made their ring entrances.

3. Jon Moxley vs. Mascara Dorada in a Blue League Continental Classic Match: Dorada trapped the bad ankle of Moxley and went after it with a hold, but Moxley quickly escaped. Dorada grabbed a double wristlock, but after a couple of reversals both men were back to their feet no worse for wear. Moxley landed a kick to the chest and some heavy strikes. After some back and forth, Moxley delivered a suicide dive to the outside that saw both men crash into the barricade.

A moment later Dorada tried to dive off the stage onto Moxley, but caught an elbow to the jaw for his trouble. Moxley tossed Dorada back into the ring and covered twice, but only got two counts. He continued the assault with a kick to the small of the back and a release vertical suplex…[c]

My Take: Joe’s genius strategies and numbers advantage were powerless against two guys aura farming.

Moxley attempted a piledriver on the ring steps on the outside, but Dorada broke free and sent Moxley into the steps with a drop toe hold. He then followed up with a cutter over the barricade and dropped Moxley’s throat into the top edge. Dorada landed a top rope arm drag and a Code Red into a near fall. Moxley escaped to the floor, where Dorada landed a tornillo splash. Dorada snapped off a cutter when Dorada got back into the ring, and then delivered some mounted punches in the corner.

Dorada countered with a neckbreaker and covered for a two count. He then applied an arm bar. Moxley panicked, but was eventually able to collect himself and escape. He then delivered a knee strike, and lined up for a Death Rider. Dorada turned it into a roll up and covered him for a near fall. He then delivered a kick and headed to the top. Dorada delivered a 450 splash and covered for a close near fall. Moxley battled to his feet but ate an enziguri. Dorada climbed back to the top, but Moxley got the knees up on a shooting star press attempt. Moxley then applied a Darce Choke and Dorada eventually passed out.

Jon Moxley defeated Mascara Dorada at 12:54

After the match, Marina Shafir entered the ring, which brought out Timeless Toni Storm. She had a microphone with her and addressed Jon Moxley first. She said his eyes don’t deceive him, and based on his recent actions, she’s the toughest and most resilient person in the ring. Toni said despite his love of cargo pants, she still likes him, but said what he does with hate she does with love. She said what she does with love is more violent than any hateful thing he can imagine.

She then addressed Shafir as Moxley’s caveman daughter. Toni said she couldn’t come up with a stipulation for their match, but had an epiphany. She woke up next to her love Mina, and realized she hadn’t gotten her anything for Christmas. Mina walked out, and Toni said her gift to her is a Hardcore Holiday Death Match with no tags and no disqualifications with two sloptarts next week on Dynamite. Moxley had to physically restrain Shafir from attacking Storm.

Backstage, Kris Statlander rattled off her accomplishments. She said she was the only woman to hold both the TBS and World Championships, and the only woman to defeat both Mercedes Mone and Toni Storm. She said she knew where she was going next, and asked who was coming with her. She did not explicitly state what she was doing next…[c]

My Take: A nice match from Moxley and Dorada, though Moxley panicking in submissions feels out of step with the rest of his act, but maybe that’s the point. Storm delivered a fun promo, as usual, but it seems to me that her choice in stipulation will open a pandora’s box of interference that doesn’t work to her advantage.

In the arena, Darby Allin and Kevin Knight made their ring entrances.

4. Kevin Knight vs. Darby Allin in a Gold League Continental Classic Match: Darby started out in control, hitting a few arm drags and holding onto a double wristlock. Knight returned fire with a monkey flipped, but one of his legs hit the ropes and he came up hobbling. On the floor, Knight delivered a moonsault off the barricade that caught Darby off guard. Darby shoved Knight off the apron, and followed up with a dive to the floor. Knight returned fire by intercepting Darby on the turnbuckles and delivering an avalanche back suplex…[c]