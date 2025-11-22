WWE Raw preview: The brand’s Survivor Series go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches and events for Monday’s WWE Raw television show.

-Roman Reigns opens the show

-Brock Lesnar appears

-The men’s WarGames advantage match

-Gunther vs. Carmelo Hayes in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” quarterfinal match

-Solo Sikoa vs. Penta in a “The Last Time Is Now Tournament” quarterfinal match

Powell’s POV: The winner of the 16-man tournament will face Cena in his final match on the December 13 edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event from Washington, D.C., at Capital One Arena. Rusev, Sheamus, Jey Uso, LA Knight, Gunther, Solo Sikoa, Carmelo Hayes, and Penta won opening round matches. Sheamus was pulled from the tournament due to a shoulder injury. It was announced that general managers Nick Aldis and Adam Pearce will determine the replacement wrestler who will face Knight in a quarterfinal match on the Black Friday edition of Smackdown.

No specifics have been announced for the men’s WarGames advantage match. Monday’s Raw will be live from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, at Paycom Center. Join me for my live review of Raw as the show streams Mondays on Netflix at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night audio reviews of Raw are available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).