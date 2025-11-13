What's happening...

TNA Impact preview (live coverage tonight): The card for tonight’s live show from Full Sail University

November 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for Thursday’s TNA Impact television show via TNAwrestling.com.

-Elijah holds a live concert

-TNA World Champion Mike Santana addresses “the Impact Zone”

-Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan in action

-Cedric Alexander vs. Jason Hotch

-Indi Hartwell vs. Dani Luna

-The System members speak

Powell’s POV: This will be TNA’s first event since Bound For Glory. Impact will be live on Thursday from Orlando, Florida, at Full Sail University. Join me for my live review at 7CT/8ET as Impact is simulcast on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. My same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

