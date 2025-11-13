What's happening...

11/13 Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast With Jason Powell (Episode 383): Pro Wrestling Boom – Jonny Fairplay on the AEW Blood & Guts in-person experience

November 13, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast with Jason Powell is co-hosted by Jonny Fairplay of “Survivor” and “House of Villains” fame, who discusses his in-person experience at the Blood & Guts edition of AEW Dynamite. Johnny will return on Monday, November 24, coming out of AEW Full Gear, and Monday, December 1, coming out of WWE Survivor Series: WarGames…

Click here to stream or download the Pro Wrestling Boom Live Podcast with Jason Powell (Episode 383) with co-host Jonny Fairplay.

