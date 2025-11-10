AEW releases promo video for Thanksgiving week television

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released the following video on Monday to promote the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite and the Thanksgiving night edition of AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: It’s a cute video, but I’m still choosing family and football over AEW Collision on Thanksgiving night.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)