AEW releases promo video for Thanksgiving week television

November 10, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

AEW released the following video on Monday to promote the Thanksgiving Eve edition of AEW Dynamite and the Thanksgiving night edition of AEW Collision.

Powell’s POV: It’s a cute video, but I’m still choosing family and football over AEW Collision on Thanksgiving night.

