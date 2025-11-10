GCW “Green Mountains and Me” results (11/9): Vetter’s review of Effy vs. Danhausen for the GCW Championship, Shotzi Blackheart vs. Billie Starkz for the JCW Title, Ricky Morton vs. Kerry Morton

CategoriesGCW PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

GCW “Green Mountains and Me”

Streamed on TrillerTV+

November 9, 2025, in Barre, Vermont, at the Elk’s Lodge

This venue is apparently the home of Green Mountain Wrestling. It is an attractive, two-level auditorium, and it was well lit and easy to see; I haven’t seen a show from here before, but I like this. The crowd was 250-300. Veda Scott, Emil Jay, and John Mosely rotated on commentary. Lots of new faces for me on this show, as I’ve definitely not seen wrestlers from the Vermont scene before. Barre is located at about the midpoint between Boston and Montreal.

* They had more issues here than usual with the video freezing for a half-second or so during the match. It was notable enough that I felt I needed to point it out.

1. Anthony Greene vs. Devious Cass vs. Corey Jackson vs. Johnny Pierce vs. Ryan O’Neill vs. Terry Yaki in a scramble. Cass is a teen, but I’ve been quite impressed with him. I have not seen Jackson or Pierce before. Greene, Yaki, and O’Neill hit stereo dives to the floor just seconds into the match. Jackson, a Black man with long hair, hit a DDT on Pierce, who is white, tall, and thick; he is the biggest guy in this one. Cass hit a Dragon Suplex on Greene at 2:30. Cass hit a Death Valley Driver on Yaki into the corner. Yaki hit an Asai Moonsault onto everyone. O’Neill hit a top-rope flip dive onto everyone at 4:00. He missed a Swanton Bomb; Cass rolled him up for a nearfall.

Yaki hit a Canadian Destroyer. Greene hit a spike piledriver. O’Neill hit a Swanton Bomb on Greene for a nearfall. Jackson had one guy on his shoulders and another in his arms, and he hit the Samoan Drop-fallaway slam combo at 6:00, earning a “that was awesome!” chant. Jackson hit a Blue Thunder Bomb on Greene for a nearfall. Pierce hit a spear on Jackson and was booed. Greene and O’Neill hit stereo superkicks on Pierce; Pierce hit stereo chokeslams on them. Cass hit a stunner on Pierce. Cass hit a top-rope Phoenix Splash for a nearfall. Yaki hit a spike DDT off the second rope on Cass for the pin. That was a non-stop sprint and the perfect way to open a show.

Terry Yaki defeated Anthony Greene, Devious Cass, Corey Jackson, Johnny Pierce, and Ryan O’Neill at 7:47.

2. Marcus Mathers vs. Don Freeze. This was my first time seeing Freeze; he’s a heavier, young Black man, and he’s a babyface. My guess is he’s about 5’10” and 280-300 pounds. Cagematch.net shows this is match No. 121 of the year for Mathers. Freeze is heavier and knocked him down. He hit a dropkick that popped the crowd. He hit a Northern Lights Suplex, but he missed a moonsault. Mathers hit a running penalty kick on the ring apron at 2:30, then a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Mathers hit some punches and got booed, as the crowd was behind the local kid. Mathers tied Freeze in a Straitjacket Choke on the mat, then he hit his own dropkick. They traded chops and forearm strikes.

Freeze hit some more shoulder tackles and a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall at 6:00. Mathers hit a fadeaway stunner out of the corner, then a big German Suplex with a high bridge for a nearfall. Nice! Mathers hit a spin kick; Freeze hit an enzuigiri. Mathers hit his Ospreay-style heel hook kick to the jaw at 8:00 and was booed. Freeze hit a top-rope Spanish Fly that popped the crowd, and he hit a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall, earning a “holy shit!” chant. He missed a top-rope 450, but he kipped up. They fought on the top rope, and Mathers hit a DDT to the mat, then a top-rope 450 Splash for the pin. That was a blast; Mathers continues to bring the best out of every opponent.

Marcus Mathers defeated Don Freeze at 10:48.

3. Selena Hekate vs. Maki Itoh. My first time seeing Selena; she is white, slender, with long red hair. As per usual, Maki is giving up size and weight to her opponent. Selena immediately put her hand up high in the sky to show that Maki can’t reach it for a test of strength, so Maki put her in a headlock. Selena shoved Maki head-first into the turnbuckles, and she planted her foot in Maki’s throat. They traded forearm strikes. Hekate hit a sideslam for a nearfall at 5:00. Maki hit a DDT for a nearfall, and she tied her in a Walls of Jericho (vertical Boston Crab), and Hekate tapped out. Decent, that finisher looks like it hurts!

Maki Itoh defeated Selena Hekate at 6:03.

* Backstage, Alec Price was working out when Jordan Oliver approached him. Alec said he’s “preparing for world domination.” They are focused on their match tonight.

4. “YDNP” Jordan Oliver and Alec Price vs. “Memory Museum” Joe Krule and Abed Arroniz for the GCW Tag Team Titles. I’ve seen Memory Museum at least twice before on some Fight Life shows; they are both slender and scrawny kids. This is match No. 103 of the year for Price, his fourth straight year of topping 100, per Cagematch.net stats. He opened against the short-haired Abed, and Price once again was hot-tempered and slapped Arroniz. (We’ve seen this on all three matches this weekend, where Oliver has had to calm down Price and hold him back. They are definitely telling a story here about their dynamic.) Oliver entered at 2:00 and battled long-haired Krule. (Not to be confused with MLW star Mads “Krule” Krugger!)

Oliver hit his twisting crossbody block at 4:00. Price got in and hit a huracanrana on Krule and a splash for a nearfall. Krule dropped Price throat-first across the top rope at 6:30, and MM began stomping on Alec in their corner. Abed hit a suplex, then another, but Price blocked a third, and Alec hit his own suplex. The MM kept Price in their corner for several minutes. Jordan finally got the hot tag at 10:30, and he hit some kicks on each opponent and a tornado DDT on Abed. Price hit a double plancha to the floor. They hit their team faceplant for a nearfall, but Krule made the save. The champs set up for their team Acid Bomb, but Krule broke it up.

Abed hit a frog splash on Oliver for a nearfall at 12:30. MM hit a Doomsday DDT for a nearfall on Price, but Oliver made the save, and all four were down. Krule dropkicked Price. Price hit his own dropkick. Abed hit a missile dropkick. Oliver hit a dropkick on Abed. Krule and Oliver tried a move that didn’t quite land, but they kept going, and Oliver hit a Falcon Arrow for a nearfall. Krule again avoided the team Acid Bomb. Price flipped Krule in the air, and Oliver caught him for a stunner for a nearfall at 15:30. Oliver and Krule traded a series of loud chops. Price hit his pop-up dropkick and another dive, going deep into the crowd. The champs finally hit their team Acid Bomb for the pin on Abed. A very good match.

Alec Price and Jordan Oliver defeated Abed Arroniz and Joe Krule to retain the GCW Tag Team Titles at 18:09.

5. Kerry Morton vs. Ricky Morton. These two have tangled in the first two shows of the weekend in Connecticut and Maine, respectively. I’ll reiterate that Ricky is 69 and just shouldn’t be doing singles matches anymore. I actually just saw these two fight each other on a Boca Raton Championship Wrestling show from Florida about two weeks ago. The crowd chanted, “Who’s your daddy?” at Kerry. He was disgusted that he didn’t get a standing ovation from the crowd. He ripped into the crowd and threatened to leave. (Kerry is a great heel; he does the little things right.)

We finally got a bell, but Kerry stalled in the ropes. Ricky knocked him down with a shoulder tackle; Kerry called for a timeout and complained that his hair was pulled. They did some comedy with ref Dan Perch also doing a leapfrog, and Kerry rolled to the floor again to jaw at the crowd. Ricky followed and hit some chops on the floor. They got back in the ring at 4:30; Kerry came off the top rope, but Ricky hit a punch to the gut. Kerry got a rollup with his feet on the ropes at 7:00, but the ref saw it. Kerry hit the Canadian Destroyer for the pin. Well, at least it didn’t overstay its welcome.

Ricky Morton defeated Kerry Morton at 7:53.

6. Billie Starkz vs. Shotzi Blackheart for the JCW World Title. Starkz won the vacant title a few weeks ago (it had belonged to Masha Slamovich), and this is her first title defense. (This belt is open to all genders; it is not a women’s specific title.) The crowd was hot and split; they shook hands at the bell before locking up. We lost the signal from the building for maybe 30 seconds. Some basic tie-ups early on, but then they shoved each other, then traded forearm strikes. Shotzi hit a headscissors takedown at 2:00, then a legdrop between Billie’s legs. She hit a second-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Billie hit three consecutive suplexes and got a nearfall at 3:30.

Billie hit a sliding clothesline in the corner (it looked like she hit her own head against the ropes!) They fought at ringside. In the ring, Billie applied a chin lock and kept Shotzi grounded. Shotzi applied a Cattle Mutilation, but Billie reached the ropes at 6:00. Shotzi nailed a dive onto Billie on the floor, then a second one! Billie hit a tornado DDT back into the ring, and they were both down. Shotzi hit some kicks and a snap suplex at 8:00, then a cannonball against the ropes and a Dragon Suplex. Billie raked the eyes and hit a neckbreaker over her knee for a nearfall.

Starkz nailed the Swanton Bomb, but Shotzi rolled her over and got a nearfall. Shotzi hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner for a believable nearfall. Billie threw a chair at Shotzi. Shotzi got a Victory Roll for a nearfall at 11:00. They traded rollups. Shotzi hit a knee strike to the jaw! Billie hit a jumping Tombstone Piledriver onto a folded chair for the pin. That was really good.

Billie Starkz defeated Shotzi Blackheart to retain the JCW World Title at 11:31.

* Billie got on the mic and noted it’s been a few years since she got to wrestle Shotzi. She noted that they used to train together every week, but “they went their separate ways.” They hugged. Shotzi got on the mic and said, “This little bitch reminds me why I love wrestling so much.” Funny; it was a light-hearted comment.

7. Bear Bronson and Matt Tremont vs. “The Lost Boys” Miles Penn and Athan Promise. My first time seeing Penn, who is clearly quite young. (The on-screen graphic had a different name than Athan.) I have seen Athan at least once or twice. Bronson and Tremont are significantly bigger than these kids. Penn and Promise leapt onto them, and they all brawled at ringside. Bear let kids in the crowd chop his opponent. Tremont was buried under a pile of chairs. Athan hit some chairshots over Bear’s head at 4:00. They got in the ring, where short-haired Penn hit a crossbody block on Bronson for a nearfall. Bronson fired back with a double clothesline.

Miles hit a jumping knee to the chin and an Exploder Suplex, but Bear fired back with his own suplex. Athan hit a stomp on Bear, then a tornado DDT for a nearfall at 7:00. Tremont finally stood up from that pile of chairs, and he got in the ring and hit some clotheslines. He hit a uranage, slamming Athan onto Miles for a nearfall. Bear and Tremont got chairs and doors from under the ring. All four sat down on chairs and traded punches at 10:00. Miles dropkicked Tremont through a door in the corner at 12:00. The kids hit stereo superkicks on Bronson. Athan hit a Death Valley Driver on Bronson, dropping him through a door in the corner, and that popped the crowd.

Miles hit a moonsault on Bear for a nearfall. He slammed door shrapnel over Bear’s head, but Bronson didn’t go down. Miles hit a spinebuster at 13:30 on Bronson. Athan hit a top-rope doublestomp onto a chair on Bear’s stomach for a nearfall, but Tremont made the save. Miles opened eight chairs; he and Bronson fought on them. Bronson hit a Choke Bomb as they both came down hard on the open chairs. Athan dove in for the save at 16:00. Tremont and Athan traded forearm strikes, and Promise threw a chair at Matt’s head. Athan hit a spin kick on a chair in Bear’s hands. Bear hit a second-rope Cradle Shock on Athan, dropping him on a pile of debris in the center of the ring. Tremont immediately hit a frog splash to pin Athan. That topped all expectations.

Matt Tremont and Bear Bronson defeated Athan Promise and Miles Penn at 17:57.

8. Effy vs. Danhausen for the GCW World Title. They locked up and did some ‘prom posing’ and lots of silliness. Some music played, and Effy danced, but Danhausen cut it off and attacked. Danhausen danced to the ‘Pee Wee Herman’ theme song while on the apron. (This is our world title match???) He kicked Effy in the face at 4:30, and they got back into the ring. Effy took control and kept Danhausen grounded. Effy hit a bodyslam for a nearfall at 7:00. Danhausen hit a snap German Suplex. He got his jar of teeth but Effy rolled away.

Effy emerged from under the ring, and he wore a mask that looked like Danhausen’s face paint. More silliness as Effy now cursed Danhausen. Effy hit a spear for a nearfall at 10:00. Danhausen hit a Northern Lights Suplex and a splash into the corner. Danhausen went for a chokeslam; Effy went for one. Danhausen dropped him snake-eyes in the corner at 12:00, and he got his jar of teeth. He poured them into Effy’s mouth and kicked them out; he went for a cover, but Effy rolled him up for the flash pin!

Effy defeated Danhausen to retain the GCW World Title at 12:33.

9. Mike Skyros vs. Joey Janela for the Green Mountain Wrestling Title. I’ve seen Skyros a few times before; at first glance, he reminds me of Alex Shelley. They immediately traded arm bars on the mat. Mike dropped him with a hard chop at 2:00. Joey fired back with a diving European Uppercut, then a delayed vertical suplex. KJ Orso jumped in the ring at 2:30 and attacked Janela, causing a draw. Mullet Man, a heavy kid in a bright yellow T-shirt, ran in for the save. Looks like we have an impromptu tag match!

Mike Skyros vs. Joey Janela went to a draw at 2:30; Skyros retained the GMW Title.

9b. Joey Janela and Mullet Man vs. Mike Skyros and KJ Orso. Janela and Mullet Man attacked the heels and hit a team back-body drop on Orso. All four brawled in the ring. Janela hit some more chops on Skyros. KJ hit a basement dropkick on Joey, and the heels kept him in their corner. Mullet Man got a hot tag at 5:00 and hit a Thesz Press and some punches to Orso’s face, then a Twist of Fate for a nearfall. Orso hit a back suplex on MM for a nearfall, but Joey made the save at 6:30.

Joey hit a dive through the ropes onto the heels. Mullet Man hit a frog splash on Orso for a nearfall. The babyfaces set up for a Hart Attack clothesline, but MM was pulled to the floor. Janela hit a DVD on Orso. Skyros hit an F5 faceplant on Janela for a nearfall. Janela hit a top-rope superplex on Orso at 9:00. Mullet Man hit a Hogan Legdrop, and Janela hit a top-rope elbow drop to pin Orso. Decent brawl.

Joey Janela and Mullet Man defeated Mike Skyros and KJ Orso at 9:13.

Final Thoughts: I really enjoyed Mathers-Freeze, and that takes first place. I didn’t know what to expect from Freeze, but he had a stellar match, showing he has a lot of agility and willingness to do some flips and dives despite his weight. Oliver/Price’s tag match takes second, and the Starkz-Shotzi match earned third.

Effy has had a decent run as champion here since he won the belt in January, but I just hate that much comedy in a title match that was the co-main event. I always say there is room for comedy in pro wrestling, but not in the headliner spots. I didn’t care for the Mortons’ match, but it didn’t offend me like Saturday’s show, when Ricky got gassed to the point he could barely stand. This is a much better use of Maki Itoh, too.

Criticisms aside, GCW should be very proud of this weekend. Again, I’m guessing 500-600 for Friday in Connecticut, the same crowd size on Saturday in Maine for their debut there, and 250-300 here. The biggest complaint was that Friday’s show needed some portable lights to help light the ring. I will reiterate that I found this venue in Vermont to be an ideal location for pro wrestling. If you only check out one show from this weekend, it should be Saturday’s Maine show, but there was a lot to like here from Vermont, too.