ROH on HonorClub lineup: ROH Six-Man Tag Title match set for tonight’s show

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for tonight’s ROH on HonorClub.

-Shane Taylor, Carlie Bravo, and Shawn Dean vs. JD Drake, Anthony Henry, and Beef for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles

-ROH Pure Rules Champion Lee Moriarty vs. Komander in a Proving Ground match

-Scorpio Sky, Dante Martin, and Darius Martin vs. Matt Menard, Matt Taven, and Mike Bennett

-Yuka Sakazaki and Alex Windsor vs. Taya Valkyrie and Robin Renegade

-“The Swirl” Blake Christian and Lee Johnson vs. Alex Zayne and Willie Mack

-Satnam Singh in action

-Wheeler Yuta and Marina Shafir in mixed tag action

-Lance Archer and Hechicero in action

Powell’s POV: This episode was taped on October 8 in Jacksonville, Florida, at Daily’s Place. Dot Net contributor Sam Robinson’s written reviews of ROH on HonorClub are available the day after the show streams, along with his weekly ROH audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).