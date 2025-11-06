TNA Impact preview: Open Fight Night featuring a four-way tag

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

TNA is advertising the following for tonight’s TNA Impact television show.

-“The Great Hands” Jason Hotch and John Skyler vs. “Sinner & Saint” Judas Icarus and Travis Williams vs. “The System” Brian Myers and Eddie Edwards vs. “The Rascalz” Trey Miguel and Zachary Wentz in a four-way tag team match

-Interview with Knockouts Champion Kelani Jordan

-Additional Open Fight Night matches

Powell’s POV: This show appears to consist of a collection of matches that were thought to be dark matches held at television tapings. Impact is simulcast on Thursdays on AXS TV and TNA+ at 7CT/8ET. John Moore’s weekly TNA Impact reviews are typically available on Fridays, along with my audio reviews for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons). My audio reviews will return starting with next week’s live episode.