ECW founder hospitalized

October 19, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The family of ECW found Tod Gordon posted the following message via Instagram.com.

 

Powell’s POV: Here’s wishing 70-year-old Gordon a speedy recovery and the very best to his family. Gordon released the “Tod is God” autobiography. Check it out via Simonandschuster.com or Amazon.com.

