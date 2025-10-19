Former AEW coach says “kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home” regarding the WrestleDream main event

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A former AEW expressed concern over the AEW WrestleDream main event. Sarah Stock responded to an AEW social media post with a caption of “Somebody Stop This” to go with footage of Jon Moxley dunking Darby Allin’s head in an aquarium filled with water.

“You know who should stop this?” asked Stock, a former AEW coach. “Mothers. With their remote control. This is worse than the plastic bag over the head. Kids are going to end up dead trying this stuff at home.” Stock left AEW back in April. Follow her on social media at SSDarkAngel.

Powell’s POV: I don’t know how many kids are actually watching AEW these days, which is a problem in and of itself. It’s Tony Khan’s company, and he can book it however he chooses. But it’s a questionable business decision to alienate families, especially when WWE ticket prices are sky high. I’m not suggesting that AEW become WWE Lite, but simply toning down the language and extreme violence could make the product less niche and open it up for the masses.

