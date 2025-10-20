WWE Raw in Sacramento, Pro Wrestling Boom, Bryan Clark, Beulah McGillicutty, Shotzi, Saraya Knight, Toni Storm, John Nord, Simon Gotch, Scott Hall, Road Warrior Hawk, Mike Graham

CategoriesDot Net Daily

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-WWE Raw will be live today from Sacramento, California, at Golden 1 Center. The show includes Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed appearing for the first time following their attack on World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins last week. Join me for my live review as the show streams live on Netflix tonight at 7CT/8ET. My weekly same-night Raw audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-The new Pro Wrestling Boom podcast will be available today with “Survivor” Hall of Famer Jonny Fairplay and me discussing AEW WrestleDream. We are not taking calls, but we will take your email questions if they arrive before this morning via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-Bryan Clark is 62 today. He also worked as Wrath and Adam Bomb.

-Beulah McGillicutty (Trisa Laughlin) is 57 today

-Shotzi (Ashley Urbanski) is 34 today

-The late Scott Hall was born on October 20, 1958. He died at age 63 on March 14, 2022.

-Saraya Knight (Julia Hamer-Bevis) turned 54 on Sunday. Knight is the mother of AEW performer Saraya (f/k/a Paige).

-Toni Storm (Toni Rossall) turned 30 on Sunday (and is still timeless).

-Road Warrior Hawk (Mike Hegstrand) died of a heart attack on October 19, 2003, at age 46.

-Mike Graham took his own life at age 61 on October 19, 2012. Mike’s father and son also took their own lives.

-John Nord turned 66 on Saturday. He worked as Nord the Barbarian and The Berzerker.

-Simon Gotch (Seth Lesser) turned 43 on Saturday.