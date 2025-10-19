Vetter’s Independent Wrestling Roundup: Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen, PCO and Blair Onyx vs. Jake Parnell and Shazza McKenzie, Rhino vs. Brandon Beretta for the Epic Wrestling Title

CategoriesCHRIS VETTER NEWS TICKER VIEWPOINTS

There is so much good indy wrestling out there, there is far more than I can possibly watch. So, in this review, I’m popping in on multiple recent indy shows and watching just a few matches from each show that interest me. The reality is I wasn’t going to get to watch every match from every one of these shows! I picked out matches with top names we’ve seen on TV, some top indy names, and WWE ID prospects.

* In this roundup, I picked out nine matches from across six different recent indy shows.

1. Unsanctioned Pro “Fake Beach 5” in Columbus, Ohio, on September 20, 2025 (IWTV)

This is an awkward-shaped, dark tavern. The crowd was maybe 200, but it’s packed, and fans were standing. This seems like a good atmosphere for a show. I have only seen about half of the wrestlers in the lineup here, but the main event caught my eye.

Kevin Blackwood vs. Tony Deppen. Both these guys are hard-hitters. Deppen wore a T-shirt to honor his friend, Jeff Cannonball. Kevin immediately tied up Deppen on the mat, and Tony rolled to the floor to regroup. Back in the ring, they traded forearm strikes. Kevin hit a doublestomp to the chest at 4:00. Deppen snapped Kevin’s arm across his shoulder and targeted the left arm. Tony stomped on the fingers of the left hand and applied a Rings of Saturn double armbar at 6:00. Kevin hit several rolling German Suplexes; I lost count, but maybe eight. He hit another with a high bridge for a believable nearfall. Kevin nailed a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall at 8:30.

Blackwood missed a top-rope doublestomp. Deppen hit a jumping knee to the chin and a half-nelson suplex. Blackwood hit a brainbuster, and they were both down. They got up and traded more forearm strikes. Deppen hit a hard headbutt, then a running powerbomb for a nearfall at 11:30. Kevin hit a jumping knee; Tony got a jackknife cover for a nearfall, then a Death Valley Driver for a nearfall. Deppen set up for a Tombstone Piledriver, but he slammed Kevin’s back to the mat instead. Kevin hit his top-rope stomp to the collarbone. Deppen went for a cross-armbreaker, but he switched to an ankle lock! Kevin hit a Helluva Kick, then another top-rope doublestomp to the collarbone for the pin. That was a sharp, sharp match.

Kevin Blackwood defeated Tony Deppen at 15:14.

Chicago Style Wrestling “Dark Ritual” in Franklin Park, Illinois on October 10, 2025 (IWTV)

This is their usual building; it’s well lit and has a high roof. They always pack this venue with about 200-250 fans.

Maggie Lee vs. Lena Kross. Again, TNA star Maggie is around 5’11” but Australian star Lena is about 6’1″. (I have to imagine this is a rare match for Maggie where she’s giving up height.) An intense lockup to open, and they fought to the mat while still tied up. Maggie hit a senton, then a basement dropkick at 2:00, then a flip dive to the floor on Lena. They brawled around ringside and traded chops in front of the fans. In the ring, Lena dropped her throat-first on the top rope, and she took control. She planted her foot in Lee’s throat and hit a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00.

Lena kept her grounded in a chinlock, and she barked at the fans. Maggie hit a German Suplex at 6:00, then a Mafia Kick, and another, then a springboard crossbody block for a nearfall. Lena hit a release powerbomb for a nearfall at 7:30. Maggie hit a superkick and a Lungblower move to the chin. She nailed a top-rope superplex at 9:00, and they were both down. They got up and traded slaps to the face, then some chops. Lena hit a hard knee strike to the collarbone for a nearfall. Maggie hit a basement dropkick at 10:30, then a Nigel-style Tower of London neckbreaker for a nearfall. Lena hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall and a heel hook kick to the ear. Maggie hit a Cradle Shock for a nearfall. She nailed a Tombstone Piledriver for the pin. A really good back-and-forth match.

Maggie Lee defeated Lena Kross at 12:52.

“Warhorse” Jake Parnell and Shazza McKenzie vs. PCO and Blair Onyx. Warhorse pulled an unwilling Shazza to the ring; she clearly doesn’t want to be here and team with him. (This isn’t going to end well!) It’s spooky season, so Blair wore her Edward Scissorhands fingers, and she carried a mannequin head for the required “head!” chant. A nice pop for PCO (who is most definitely not a regular here!) The women opened, but Shazza was cautious; they did a tug-of-war over the mannequin head, then Shazza tossed it out of the ring and was booed. They traded some quick reversals; these two have certainly tied up before. Blair hit a Russian Leg Sweep for a nearfall.

PCO entered at 1:30, so Warhorse also got in, and they locked up. PCO grabbed him by the throat and pushed him backwards over the top rope to the floor. Back in the ring, Parnell hit a second-rope missile dropkick, but PCO came back to life and sat up. “This is right out of a monster movie!” the heel commentator said. Parnell missed a flying headbutt. PCO hit a sideslam at 4:30, then a second-rope guillotine leg drop for a nearfall. Blair tagged in and hit a sliding clothesline on Jake for a nearfall. A masked nihilist shoved Onyx off the top rope to the mat, and the heels immediately began working over Blair.

Shazza hit a Facewash in the corner and got a nearfall at 7:00. Blair fired up and hit a series of chops on Parnell. Jake fired back with a backbreaker over his knee on Blair. Shazza hit a running leg lariat. Warhorse kicked Blair, then he forcefully tagged in Shazza. Shazza applied a headlock; Warhorse was annoyed and tagged himself back in. PCO got back in at 9:30 and he clotheslined Warhorse and hit a running splash in the corner and a DDT. He clotheslined them both over the top rope to the floor. Warhorse whipped PCO into the guardrail.

In the ring, Blair hit a Flatliner, and she was fired up. She hit a running back elbow in the corner and a spin kick in the corner. The masked nihilists grabbed Blair. She ripped off his mask, and it’s Nick Kodis. Shazza nearly accidentally hit Warhorse but pulled up. However, she then intentionally hit a low blow punt kick on her partner and ran to the back! PCO hit a flipping dive through the ropes onto the masked nihilists. In the ring, Blair slammed Warhorse stomach-first to the mat. PCO then hit a top-rope moonsault to flatten Warhorse for the pin. Fun stuff.

PCO and Blair Onyx defeated “Warhorse” Jake Parnell and Shazza McKenzie at 12:42.

Action Wrestling “Under The Lights” in Tyrone, Georgia on October 3, 2025 (IWTV)

This was outdoors in a park. It was filmed with just one ‘fan camera’ at ringside. The crowd was maybe 125. John Mosely provided commentary. However, I see two intriguing matches here. I also skipped the main event, featuring Luke Gallows in action against “The Wall” Tyler Stevens.

“4825” Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman vs. Suge D and Kasey Owens for the IWTV Tag Team Titles. 4825 have been defending these belts a lot recently, up and down the eastern states. Again, Suge D was Chris Jericho’s pandemic-era foe “Pineapple Pete” at the Florida tapings. I’ll reiterate that redhead Shook looks like a young Sami Zayn, and he’s really talented. Newman and Kasey opened. Shook entered and tied up Kasey’s left arm, and the champs kept Kasey in their corner. The heels regrouped on the floor. Shook missed a somersault onto them, and he crashed onto the grass at 4:00.

The heels dragged Shook into the ring and worked him over. Suge D pushed his foot into Jameson’s throat. They made quick tags and kept Jameson grounded. They hit a team faceplant for a nearfall at 6:00. They again threw Shook to the grass. Back in the ring, Suge D nailed a shoulder tackle. Shook finally hit a double clothesline at 8:00. Newman got the hot tag and hit a tornado DDT. He hit a bodyslam. Kasey hit a second-rope superplex on Jaden. The challengers hit a team slam on Jaden for a nearfall at 9:30. Kasey hit a flying headbutt for a nearfall. The champs hit a team Blockbuster move and pinned Kasey Owens. Good action.

Jameson Shook and Jaden Newman defeated Kasey Owens and Suge D to retain the IWTV Tag Team Titles at 11:27.

Tim Bosby vs. Darian Bengston for the Action World Title. These are definitely top-five in the Action scene; Bosby has been a really good champion here. All the little kids in the crowd mobbed Shook as he came to the ring; how fun for all of them (and him!) as they ran to the ring. Bosby rolled to the ground at the bell to stall and jaw at the fans. Darian finally hit a baseball slide dropkick, and they brawled on the ground as they looped the ring. Bosby accidentally chopped the ring post at 2:00. They got back into the ring, where Darian hit a monkey-flip that sent Bosby back to the ground.

Bengston dove onto Bosby, but Tim shoved him head-first into the ring post, then he slammed Bengston onto the ring apron. They got back into the ring at 4:00 with Bosby in charge. Bengston hit a spin kick to the ear, then a running kick in the corner. He hit a Jeff Hardy-style Whisper In The Wind twisting cannonball at 6:00. Bosby hit a backbreaker over his knee for a nearfall. Bengston hit a Frankensteiner out of the corner, then a clothesline for a nearfall. Bosby hit a twisting gutbuster over his knee for a nearfall at 8:30. Bosby swung a chair, but it ricocheted off the top rope and back onto his own head; Darian got a rollup for a nearfall. Bosby picked up the chair and jabbed it into Bengston’s gut; the ref saw it and called for the bell. Bengston hit a post-match DDT.

Darian Bengston defeated Tim Bosby via DQ at 9:19; Bosby retains the Action Title.

Pro Wrestling Epic “Epicmania” in Granite City, Illinois, on September 19, 2025

This is a new venue for me. It’s got a high ceiling but isn’t that big, so a crowd of 250 makes it appear packed. Granite City is just across the Mississippi River and is part of the greater St. Louis metro.

Missa Kate vs. Rachel Armstrong. Both women are regulars in the St. Louis-Twin Cities-Chicago triangle. Kate has been in NWA. They took turns playing to the crowd, then Kate attacked her from behind, and we’re underway! Rache hit a huracanrana. Kate stalled on the floor, walked through the crowd, and jawed at the fans. Rachel followed her to the floor at 4:00 and dropped her with a blow. Kate dropped her face-first on the apron. They got into the ring, but Kate was in charge and kept the smaller Armstrong grounded.

Kate hit a backbreaker over her knee for a nearfall at 6:30, and she applied a leg lock around Rachel’s waist. Rachel hit some hard back elbows and a DDT for a nearfall, and they were both down at 9:00. Armstrong hit a neckbreaker and a second-rope moonsault for a nearfall. Kate hit a spin kick to the head, then a running knee to the back of the head for a nearfall, then a superkick for a nearfall at 11:00.

Kate hit a swinging neckbreaker for a nearfall, and she was livid that she didn’t win there. Armstrong hit a Sliced Bread out of the corner; Kate rolled to the floor to avoid being pinned. Rachel pushed her back into the ring, but Kate snapped her across the ropes. Kate got a bat from under the ring, but the ref confiscated it. However, Kate got a chair… but she put it over her own head and fell to the mat for the ‘Eddie spot.’ The ref turned around, saw Kate on the mat, and called for the bell! Good action before the cop-out finish. Like a match above, these women are regularly on the same shows across the Midwest and they work well together.

Missa Kate defeated Rachel Armstrong via DQ at 14:21.

Rhino vs. Brandon Beretta for the Epic Wrestling Title. I don’t think I’ve seen Beretta before; he is older, wore a basic black singlet, and he looks like a Marine with his short buzzcut. A basic tie-up; as is often the case, Rhino is thicker, but Beretta has a good physique, too. They traded chops and this was a lot of stand-up brawling. They brawled to the floor and traded chops in front of the fans. Rhino slammed Beretta back-first on the ring apron at 5:00. In the ring, Beretta hit some shoulder thrusts into Rhino’s gut, then he hit a dropkick for a nearfall at 6:30.

Beretta hit some headbutts. Rhino hit a suplex for a nearfall. Beretta applied a headlock and kept Rhino grounded. Rhino got to his feet and hit some blows to the stomach. Rhino hit a clothesline and a back elbow then another clothesline for a nearfall at 10:30. Rhino hit a belly-to-belly suplex, and he nailed the Gore for a nearfall, and he was shocked that Beretta kicked out. Beretta avoided a second Gore; he hit a low blow uppercut, then an LA Knight-style snapmare driver for the pin. New champion!



Brandon Beretta defeated Rhino to win the Epic Wrestling Title at 12:48.

North Shore Pro Wrestling “17th Anniversary Show” in Quebec City, Quebec on October 11, 2025 (IWTV)

This is a dark arena, and I’ve seen shows from here before. Quebec City is located near Montreal in northeast Canada. The ring announcer speaks in French, but there is English commentary.

Michel Plante vs. Stu Grayson for the NSPW Title never started. Stu was a heel for this match. Before we had a bell, Alex Silva ran into the ring and attacked Plante. Stu was livid and pulled Silva off Plante. Dylan Donovan ran in for the save. They turned this into a tag match. Stu was livid! (I personally am annoyed with the bait-and-switch of the main event match.) Kayfabe, why would Stu agree to let his title match be turned into a basic tag match with no belt on the line?

Stu Grayson and Alex Silva vs. Michel Plante and Dylan Donovan. Plante, in a one-strap pink singlet, worked over dark-haired Silva. Donovan (think Max Caster) wore pink pants, and he batted Stu. Stu mounted Michel and kept him grounded, but Michel fired up and hit a series of punches. Silva jumped in and chop-blocked Plante. The heels stomped on Plante and kept him in their corner. Stu hit a German Suplex at 9:00. He hit a belly-to-belly overhead release suplex for a nearfall as they kept Plante grounded. Plante finally hit a double clothesline. He made the hot tag to Dylan at 12:00, but the ref didn’t see it and ordered Donovan back to the corner.

Donovan finally got a hot tag at 14:00, and he battled Silva. He clotheslined Stu to the floor, then hit an Asai Moonsault onto Stu. In the ring, Donovan hit a springboard flying clothesline on Stu for a nearfall. A masked man got in the ring; Plante speared the person. Michel hit a back suplex on Grayson, and Donovan hit a Swanton Bomb on Stu for a believable nearfall at 16:30. Silva tagged himself in! He got a nearfall on Donovan; Stu yelled at his teammate again. Plante speared Silva. Stu nailed his backbreaker over his knee and pinned Plante! Good tag match, but I really hate that they did a bait-and-switch on the one match I tuned in to see. Silva attacked his teammate, Stu, after the bell and hit a Stomp to his head!

Stu Grayson and Alex Silva defeated Michel Plante and Dylan Donovan at 18:29.

Dynamic Wrestling Association “Bruised and Infused 6” in Alpharetta, Georgia, on September 12, 2025 (IWTV)

This looks like a dirty, old manufacturing warehouse; it’s got a very industrial vibe. The ring was pushed up against one wall, so almost all the fans sat on two opposite sides of the ring.

Jazzy Yang vs. Corinne Joy for the DWA Women’s title. Yes, Jazzy is the daughter of Jimmy Wang Yang; she’s slender and of average size; she’s dyed her hair a lighter brown. I’ve seen Corinne a few times now; she’s 18 and is a mix of former WWE wrestler Layla El and the wide smile of Willow Nightingale; she has the right look but is still pretty green. They locked up, and Yang threw her to the mat and playfully slapped the back of Joy’s head. Corinne hit a headscissors takedown, then a handspring-back-elbow into the corner at 1:30. Yang laid in some chops.

Corinne hit a Northern Lights Suplex for a nearfall; the commentators praised her technique. Yang took control and hit a gutbuster over her knee for a nearfall. Corinne hit a spin kick to the head, then a splits leg drop for a nearfall at 4:30. Corinne hit a snapmare and got a nearfall, but Jazzy got a foot on the ropes to break the count. Yang hit a Russian Leg Sweep and applied a submission stretch on the mat, and Joy tapped out. Decent action.

Jazzy Yang defeated Corinne Joy to retain the DWA Women’s Title at 6:16.

Final Thoughts: Some really good action here, and that Blackwood-Deppen match I watched first was a standout. Lena Kross vs. Maggie Lee was really good for second best among these nine matches.