WWE Smackdown results (10/17): Barnett’s live review of Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Sol Ruca and Zaria for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,365)

October 17, 2025, in San Jose, California, at SAP Center

Simulcast live on USA Network (Netflix internationally)

A recap of the events from Crown Jewel Perth opened the show. It then transitioned to the events of Monday Night Raw and the attack on Seth Rollins by Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Nick Aldis then opened the show from the ring and welcomed the crowd to the show. He addressed the match scheduled between Jacob Fatu and Drew McIntyre. He said that match was now a number one contender match for the WWE Championship, and the winner will face this man…

Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance with his full pyro experience. Vic Joseph and Corey Graves joined the show at the commentary desk. Cody acknowledged that Seth Rollins beat him, and it split him to the bone to do so. He said after everything he’s been through with Seth Rolllins, he’s not sure they need to get in the ring together again, but that’s not how it works around here. Rhodes said Seth has his own problems to take care of, and he would take care of Smackdown problems.

He then pivoted to his new challengers, and asked the crowd if it should be Drew McIntyre (boo) or someone they are familiar with in Jacob Fatu (cheer). Rhodes then said that regardless of who wins, the road to the WWE Championship leads through San Jose tonight.

Backstage, Solo and his family attacked Rey Fenix backstage as he was in the process of doing a photo shoot. They wanted him to be done, and he refused. The family beat him up, and then walked away when officials intervened. Back in the arena, Charlotte Flair made her entrance with Alexa Bliss…[c]

My Take: It’s interesting that Fatu and McIntyre was made a number one contender’s match after all the injury rumors around Fatu? Maybe they were simply unfounded? Otherwise we could be in for some shenanigans later.

Zaria made her entrance along with Sol Ruca. Blake Monroe was shown in the crowd.

1. Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss vs. Zaria and Sol Ruca for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Sol Ruca and Charlotte started the match. Ruca cartwheeled away from Charlotte’s attacks early on. Charlotte landed a kick to Zaria on the apron and then delivered some chops to Ruca in the corner. Alexa Bliss tagged in, and Zaria followed quickly after. Bliss applied a sleeper, but Zaria powered out of it. Bliss landed a sequence of strikes followed by a dropkick. Zaria was undeterred and landed a spinebuster shortly afterward…[c]

Zaria and Ruca controlled the action during the break and isolated Bliss in their corner. Blake Monroe was shown again in the crowd. Zaria created some separation from Zaria with some kicks in the corner. Zaria shut down the tag attempt at the last moment and tagged in Ruca. She tagged in and performed a spin and a suplex. Ruca and Zaria attempted a double team splash, but Bliss avoided it and made the hot tag a moment later. Charlotte took out both challengers with a cross body and then delivered chops to both women.

She then performed a front walkover clothesline and a trio of kicks. Flair then landed a vertical suplex and popped back up to her feet. She then slammed Zario into the second turnbuckle and covered for a two count. Ruca managed to tag in a moment later and managed to land a Sol Snatcher, but Bliss prevented the cover. The action then spilled outside, where Zaria slammed Bliss into the barricade. Ruca then took out Charlotte with a moonsault.

Blake Monroe caused a distraction and diverted Ruca’s attention. Flair then attacked with a chop block. She then pulled Ruca back into the ring for a Figure Eight. Ruca was forced to tap out.

Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss retained the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships at 11:24

After the match, Cody ran into Jacob Fatu backstage. Fatu said when he was done Dog Walking Drew all over the bay area, he would find out that Jacob Fatu was all gas and no braked with it. We’ll hear from Aleister Black and Zelina Vega next…[c]

My Take: There were a couple of clunky moments in there, but mostly a strong performance from both teams. Charlotte and Alexa could use a more serious feud at this point. I think the odd couple aspect of their act could use some new wrinkles that could be driven by tougher competition.

Aleister Black said he has been setting this in motion for months, and he’s never felt more accomplished than when he reunited with his wife. Black said he’s not a fan of putting all his cards on the table, but he would say that they are necessary for the balance. Vega said that they are not the infection, but the mirror on the disease. We then got a video package of the MFTs attacking Sami Zayn during his match with Shinsuke Nakamura last week.

Elsewhere, Sami Zayn approached Nick Aldis and questioned why he didn’t have a US Title match tonight. Aldis said Nakamura deserved a rematch, and he was concerned about what the MFTs did to both of them last week. Zayn said the title open challenge meant something to him, the locker room, and the fans, and he was going out there to defend his title. Aldis then turned to The Miz and asked him if he needed anything, and Miz smirked and said he was good…[c]

My Take: I guess we’ll see if Vega and Black can turn their partnership into something cohesive. They are going for dark and mysterious, which can work if they actually communicate an ethos. If it’s more vague psuedoprofundity I’ll be bummed out.