AEW WrestleDream and WWE Smackdown coverage, WWE’s two-night stay in Tokyo (reports needed), Steve “Mongo” McMichael, Leo Nomellini

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-AEW WrestleDream will be held on Saturday in St. Louis, Missouri, at Chaifetz Arena. The show is headlined by Hangman Page vs. Samoa Joe for the AEW World Championship, and Kris Statlander vs. Toni Storm for the AEW Women’s Championship. Join me for my live review starting with the pre-show at 6CT/7ET, or the start of the main card as it airs on pay-per-view, including HBO Max, at 7CT/8ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

-WWE Smackdown will air live from San Jose, California, at SAP Center. The show includes Jacob Fatu vs. Drew McIntyre. Jake Barnett and I swapped coverage this week, so join him for our weekly live review as Smackdown airs on USA Network at 7CT/8ET. Jake’s same-night audio review will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

We are looking for reports from AEW WrestleDream, WWE Smackdown, and all upcoming events. If you are going to a show and want to help, email me at dotnetjason@gmail.com.

-WWE is running Supershow live events today and Saturday in Tokyo, Japan, at Ryōgoku Kokugikan. WWE is advertising CM Punk, Rhea Ripley, Seth Rollins, Jey Uso, Shinsuke Nakamura, Giulia, Asuka, and Kairi Sane. We are looking for reports or basic results via dotnetjason@gmail.com.

Birthdays and Notables

-The late Steve “Mongo” McMichael was born on October 17, 1957. The Pro Football Hall of Famer died at age 67 on April 23, 2025, after a courageous battle with ALS

-The late Leo Nomellini died on October 17, 2000, at age 76 after suffering a stroke.