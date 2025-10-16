What's happening...

NXT TV rating for a battle royal for a shot at the NXT Women’s Title

October 16, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Tuesday’s NXT television show averaged 690,000 viewers for The CW network, according to Wade Keller of PWTorch.com. The viewership count was up from last week’s 625,000 viewership average for the NXT Showdown edition that ran head-to-head with AEW Dynamite’s Title Tuesday.

Powell’s POV: NXT finished with a 0.12 rating in the 18-49 demo, equal to last week’s 0.12 rating. One year earlier, the October 15, 2024, edition of NXT delivered 639,000 viewers and a 0.18 rating on The CW.

