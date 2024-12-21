What's happening...

Creative team member announces departure from NXT

December 21, 2024

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NXT Senior Writer and Producer Jim Smallman announced his departure from the NXT creative team via social media.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by JD Smallman (@jimsmallman)

Powell’s POV: Smallman followed up with another post in which he stated that while he is leaving the NXT creative team, he is not leaving WWE. He did not state what his role will be. It had to be difficult for him to be located so far away from his children, so hopefully the family has a nice reunion for the holidays. Smallman is a co-founder of Progress Wrestling.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.