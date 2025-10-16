What's happening...

TNA Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

October 16, 2025

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory event received a B grade from 53 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

-38 percent of the voters gave The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a tables match for the NXT and TNA Tag Titles as the best match of the night honors. Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title finished second with 29 percent of the vote. Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship finished third with 20 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade. Despite the terrible finish, I felt Slater vs. Evans was the best match of the night. That said, I really enjoyed the final Hardys vs. Team 3D match and understand why it received so many votes.

The 2024 Bound For Glory received an A grade from 56 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in these polls.

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.