TNA Bound For Glory poll results for best match and overall grade

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory event received a B grade from 53 percent of the voters in our post-show poll. A finished second with 27 percent of the vote.

-38 percent of the voters gave The Hardys vs. Team 3D in a tables match for the NXT and TNA Tag Titles as the best match of the night honors. Leon Slater vs. Je’Von Evans for the X Division Title finished second with 29 percent of the vote. Trick Williams vs. Mike Santana for the TNA World Championship finished third with 20 percent.

Powell’s POV: I gave the show a B- grade. Despite the terrible finish, I felt Slater vs. Evans was the best match of the night. That said, I really enjoyed the final Hardys vs. Team 3D match and understand why it received so many votes.

The 2024 Bound For Glory received an A grade from 56 percent of our voters. Thanks to everyone who took the time to vote in these polls.