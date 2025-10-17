What's happening...

WWE announces new Raw and Smackdown dates, ten holiday tour live events

October 17, 2025

NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new Raw, Smackdown, and live event dates.

October 17, 2025 – WWE today announced seven new dates for Raw and SmackDown, as well as 10 live events as part of the company’s annual Holiday Tour. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com.

Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, October 22, at 10am local until Thursday, October 23, at 11:59pm local.

Friday, December 5 Austin, Texas SmackDown Moody Center
Friday, December 12 Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania SmackDown Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Monday, December 15 Hershey, Pennsylvania Raw GIANT Center
Friday, December 19 Grand Rapids, Michigan SmackDown Van Andel Arena
Friday, December 26 Baltimore, Maryland WWE Live Holiday Tour CFG Bank Arena
Saturday, December 27 Tampa, Florida WWE Live Holiday Tour Benchmark International Arena
Saturday, December 27 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania WWE Live Holiday Tour PPG Paints Arena
Sunday, December 28 Jacksonville, Florida WWE Live Holiday Tour VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Sunday, December 28 Rochester, New York WWE Live Holiday Tour Blue Cross Arena
Monday, December 29 Orlando, Florida Raw Kia Center
Tuesday, December 30 Ft. Myers, Florida WWE Live Holiday Tour Hertz Arena
Tuesday, December 30 Detroit, Michigan WWE Live Holiday Tour Little Caesars Arena
Thursday, January 1, 2026 Syracuse, New York WWE Live Holiday Tour Upstate Medical Arena
Friday, January 2, 2026 Brooklyn, New York SmackDown Barclays Center
Saturday, January 3, 2026 Worcester, Massachusetts WWE Live Holiday Tour DCU Center
Sunday, January 4, 2026 Bridgeport, Connecticut WWE Live Holiday Tour Total Mortgage Arena
Monday, January 5, 2026 Buffalo, New York Raw Keybank Center

About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

