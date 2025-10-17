WWE announces new Raw and Smackdown dates, ten holiday tour live events

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)
WWE issued the following press release on Friday to announce new Raw, Smackdown, and live event dates.
October 17, 2025 – WWE today announced seven new dates for Raw and SmackDown, as well as 10 live events as part of the company’s annual Holiday Tour. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, October 24, at 10am local via Ticketmaster.com.
Fans can purchase individual event tickets during an exclusive presale by visiting Ticketmaster.com and using the code WWETIX starting Wednesday, October 22, at 10am local until Thursday, October 23, at 11:59pm local.
|Friday, December 5
|Austin, Texas
|SmackDown
|Moody Center
|Friday, December 12
|Wilkes Barre, Pennsylvania
|SmackDown
|Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
|Monday, December 15
|Hershey, Pennsylvania
|Raw
|GIANT Center
|Friday, December 19
|Grand Rapids, Michigan
|SmackDown
|Van Andel Arena
|Friday, December 26
|Baltimore, Maryland
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|CFG Bank Arena
|Saturday, December 27
|Tampa, Florida
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Benchmark International Arena
|Saturday, December 27
|Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|PPG Paints Arena
|Sunday, December 28
|Jacksonville, Florida
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
|Sunday, December 28
|Rochester, New York
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Blue Cross Arena
|Monday, December 29
|Orlando, Florida
|Raw
|Kia Center
|Tuesday, December 30
|Ft. Myers, Florida
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Hertz Arena
|Tuesday, December 30
|Detroit, Michigan
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Little Caesars Arena
|Thursday, January 1, 2026
|Syracuse, New York
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Upstate Medical Arena
|Friday, January 2, 2026
|Brooklyn, New York
|SmackDown
|Barclays Center
|Saturday, January 3, 2026
|Worcester, Massachusetts
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|DCU Center
|Sunday, January 4, 2026
|Bridgeport, Connecticut
|WWE Live Holiday Tour
|Total Mortgage Arena
|Monday, January 5, 2026
|Buffalo, New York
|Raw
|Keybank Center
About WWE
WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, Premium Live Events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including Netflix, ESPN, NBCUniversal, USA Network and The CW. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.
Be the first to comment