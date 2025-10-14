Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episodes 89-90 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Marino Tenaglia for the Crown of Glory Title, Sierra vs. Tootie Lynn

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episodes 89-90)

Taped September 21, 2025, in St. Louis, Missouri, at 2nd Shift Brewery

Premiered October 5-12, 2025, via YouTube.com

It looks like it was held in the parking lot of an industrial building. To my great surprise, there isn’t any commentary. It’s early in the day, so lighting wasn’t an issue. The crowd was about 150.

* I am generally not a fan of outdoor shows. The matches tend to be a lot shorter, and there are usually more comedy matches to appeal to a broader audience; most comedy matches in wrestling don’t work for me.

“Ascend” Episode 89

1. Ethan Price vs. Shimbashi. Price is a regular here, and he’s “the big strong boy,” and I admittedly am not a fan. Canada native Shimbashi is a regular in New Texas Pro. Standing switches to open. Price hit a back-body drop and a bodyslam. Shimbashi hit a basement dropkick to the back for a nearfall at 3:30, and he jawed with the crowd. Shimbashi hit a German Suplex for a nearfall. Price hit a powerslam at 6:00, then a German Suplex and a bulldog for a nearfall. He hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. Shimbashi hit a Burning Hammer for a believable nearfall, then a butterfly powerbomb for a believable nearfall at 8:30, but he wasted time while arguing with the crowd. Price hit a Death Valley Driver for the pin. Solid match.

Ethan Price defeated Shimbashi at 9:07.

2. Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal vs. “The Revolution” Quest Parker and Anthony Lopez. This was my first time seeing the chubby, white O’Neal brothers. With no commentary and no on-screen graphics, I don’t know which one is which. After a bit of research, Devin is the younger one, and he is much, much heavier with long hair. Steven is the older brother, and he has a beard and is thinner. The Revolution have appeared in Glory Pro multiple times this year; Quest is scrawny and reminds me of Chicago indy star Davey Bang. Lopez, with his crazy hair, looks like a very young Carlito Colon. Lopez opened against Steven. The big Devin worked over Quest. I’ll be polite and just say Devin is “not ready.”

The brothers kept Lopez in their corner and choked him on the mat. Devin hit a back suplex for a nearfall at 4:00. Quest got a hot tag and hit a double Lethal Injection. The Revolution hit a team dropkick-and-Flatliner combo for a nearfall. The brothers hit a team chokeslam on Lopez for a nearfall. Steven went for a discus forearm, but he accidentally hit Devin! Quest hit a top-rope doublestomp and pinned Steven. Not good at all, but I would rather watch youngsters trying hard than older, unknown veterans.

Quest Parker and Anthony Lopez defeated Devin O’Neal and Steven O’Neal at 8:13.

3. Sierra vs. Tootie Lynn. Tootie is a regular here. Sierra regularly competes in the St. Louis-Chicago-Twin Cities triangle; I think she’s based in Milwaukee. Sierra jawed before the bell; they tied up, and Sierra shoved Tootie to the mat, and she flexed. Tootie hit a series of kicks and was fired up. Sierra hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 2:00, and she laid in some chops, then a basement dropkick for a nearfall. The crowd rallied for Tootie. Sierra missed a swanton bomb; Tootie rolled her over for a nearfall. Tootie hit a running kick in the corner, and she got a nearfall. She hit a jumping knee. Sierra hit a Turbo Backpack (stunner variation) for the clean pin out of nowhere! Good action for the time given. She hit a post-match Turbo Backpack, too.

Sierra defeated Tootie Lynn at 4:48.

“Ascend” Episode 90

1. Philly Collins (w/Marino Tenaglia) vs. Jake Bosche. I know that youngster Bosche recently sustained a pretty major injury. PME both wore black pants and white T-shirts, and I’ll reiterate that Philly has lost a lot of weight in the past two years; I’ll compare him to WWE’s Joe Gacy. Collins rolled to the parking lot at the bell and stalled. In the ring, Jake hit some chops, and he clotheslined Collins to the ground at 2:00. He hit a moonsault off the apron onto both PME. They brawled in the parking lot.

In the ring, Collins hit a hard back elbow, and he took charge. He hit a hard clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Jake hit an enzuigiri, then a rolling cannonball against the ropes and a spear, then an axe kick to the back of the head for a nearfall. Collins applied a Texas Cloverleaf, but Bosche reached the ropes at 6:00. Jake hit a spinebuster for a nearfall. He hit another enzuigiri for a nearfall, but he sold a right knee injury. Marino distracted the ref. Collins hit a low blow and a uranage for the cheap pin. Good action.

Philly Collins defeated Jake Bosche at 7:55.

* I presume the next match was the main event of the taping, and the crowd was noticeably larger than some of the earlier matches.

2. Kody Lane vs. Marino Tenaglia (w/Philly Collins) for the Crown of Glory Title. I’ve always compared Marino’s looks and haircut to Kenny Omega, and Lane is similar to a long-haired Juice Robinson. Marino came out first, and he attacked Lane as Kody got onto the ring apron, and they brawled on the floor. In the ring, Marino hit a dropkick, and he mounted Lane and hit some punches. Marino hit a guillotine leg drop for a nearfall at 2:30. He hit a twisting neckbreaker for a nearfall and was frustrated he didn’t win there.

Kody missed a slingshot elbow drop at 5:30. Tenaglia nailed a second-rope leaping Flatliner for a nearfall. Marino grabbed the title belt but the ref took it. Marino’s leg accidentally hit the ref in the head. Collins jumped in the ring, and PME hit a team Flatliner for a visual pin, but we had no ref. Jake Bosche ran into the ring to make the save. Marino accidentally hit a superkick on Collins! Bosche flipped to the floor onto Collins. Lane hit a lionsault and a frogsplash for the pin. (These ropes were extraordinarily loose, and Lane slipped twice on springboard moves he usually hits perfectly.) Good action overall.

Kody Lane defeated Marino Tenaglia to retain the Crown of Glory Title at 8:54.

Final Thoughts: Some decent action, but as I noted, the matches for an outdoor show are shorter, more basic, and aimed at a broader (and younger) audience. I really like Lane and PME, and their matches were good. My understanding is that Bosche’s injury, suffered a week after this taping, may be career-ending, which is truly unfortunate news. I was definitely surprised to see Tootie Lynn lose. The O’Neal brothers aren’t at this level yet, and I’ll leave it at that. The first episode was just 35 minutes, while the second one was 25 minutes.

