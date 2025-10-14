NJPW Super Jr. Tag League blocks and teams announced

CategoriesNEWS TICKER NJPW News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

NJPW revealed the following blocks and teams for the annual Super Jr. Tag League tournament.

A-Block

-Ryusuke Taguchi and Dragon Dia

-Yoh and Master Wato

-Hiromu Takahashi and Gedo

-Clark Connors and Daiki Nagai

-Templario and Jakob Austin Young

-Douki and Show

B-Block

-El Desparado and Kuukai

-Tiger Mask and Yamato

-Kushida and Yuki Yoshioka

-Robbie Eagles and Kosei Fujita

-Taiji Ishimori and Robbie X

-Yoshinobu Kanemaru and Dick Togo

Powell’s POV: The full schedule of tournament matches is avaialble via NJPW1972.com. The round robin tournament starts on October 23. The teams with the most points will meet in the finals on November 2 at Hiroshi Tanahashi’s Final Homecoming.

