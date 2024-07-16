Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” episode 44 results: Vetter’s review of Kody Lane vs. Storm Grayson for the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity Title, Heather Monroe vs. Blair Onyx, Dan the Dad vs. Mason St. Goods

CategoriesNEWS TICKER Other TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

We are looking for reports on all WWE, AEW, NXT, TNA, MLW, ROH, GCW, and other notable live events. If you attend a show, you are encouraged to send a report or even basic results to dotnetjason@gmail.com

Glory Pro Wrestling “Ascend” (Episode 44)

Premiered July 15, 2024 via YouTube.com

Taped June 16, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri at 2nd Shift Brewery

Reed Duthie is back on solo commentary. These matches are from a new taping that was recorded outdoors on Father’s Day in June, and the mat is clearly hot to the touch. (A wrestler on the show confirmed to me that it was too hot of a surface to spend much time on.) There are perhaps 80 fans in attendance.

1. Dan the Dad defeated Mason St. Goods (w/Cinko) at 6:09. Dan came out first and got on the mic and said “we are here to celebrate the dads in our life.” Mason jumped him from behind and stomped him down. They immediately brawled around ringside, and Mason was in charge in the ring. Dan hit a suplex at 3:00 and he unbuttoned his shirt. Dan hit a top-rope crossbody block for a nearfall. Dan took the belt off the referee and he whipped Mason once across the back. Dan hit a backpack stunner for the pin. Basic; nothing wrong with it. It was fine.

* In a backstage promo, “Warhorse” Jake Parnell was angry, wondering why he is considered the bad guy. He said he doesn’t trust Kody Lane, and doesn’t know why Dan the Dad would trust Kody Lane. I know I’ve written this before, but I LOVE the new, darker, more serious, more sinister Parnell. I loved this promo; it’s what I’ve been clamoring for. More videos like this between matches, please!

2. Blair Onyx defeated Heather Monroe at 5:06. I’ve seen Monroe before, but she’s not really a regular here, either. Onyx is very much like Tatum Paxley’s character these days; a bit off-kilter, a bit spooky. They went to the parking lot and Blair hit a loud chop. In the ring, Blair hit some clotheslines and a Flatliner for a nearfall at 3:00. Heather hit a Stomp for a nearfall. Heather set up for a ‘People’s Elbow’ but Blair sat up; it was meant to be spooky but just didn’t come off that way in broad daylight. Blair hit a chokeslam for the pin. Short but solid.

3. Kody Lane defeated Storm Grayson to retain the Alpha-1 Zero Gravity title at 8:00. Duthie noted these are champions in different promotions and said Glory Pro had “opened the Forbidden Door” to other promotions. Storm is the heavyweight champion in Chicago’s Freelance Wrestling; Duthie made it clear that Grayson’s belt is NOT on the line. An intense lockup and feeling-out process. Kody dove through the ropes onto Storm at 2:00, and they traded chops at ringside. He hit a senton in the ring for a nearfall.

Back in the ring, Storm took control, but he got distracted by fans and jawed at them. Storm hit a doublestomp to the back at 6:00, then a slingshot senton for a nearfall. Grayson hit a pendulum suplex for a nearfall. Lane hit a top-rope back senton for the pin. Really good action for the time given.

Final Thoughts: My reaction from the first two outdoor episodes is these feel like a ‘house show’ taping. The matches are shorter, more basic offense, lots of stand-up brawling at ringside (because the mat is too hot), and less of a focus on story lines. I get it, especially when the crowd is literally less than 100 spectators. A good main event, but I know those two could have a “great” match between them. This episode came in at a mere 33 minutes; I think this is five straight weeks of under 40 minutes. I guess I’d like to see that get bumped back up to the 50-60 minute range.