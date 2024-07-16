WWE SummerSlam lineup: The current card for the August stadium show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE is advertising the following matches for the SummerSlam event that will be held on Saturday, August 3 in Cleveland, Ohio at Cleveland Browns Stadium.

-Damian Priest vs. Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship

-Bayley vs. Nia Jax for the WWE Women’s Championship

Powell’s POV: Gunther and Jax won the King and Queen of the Ring tournaments to earn their respective title shots. There were no new matches made official on Raw, but Rhea Ripley did challenge Liv Morgan to a Women’s World Championship match. Join me for my live review of SummerSlam. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same night audio review that will be available exclusively for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).