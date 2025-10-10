Carmella and Corey Graves announce the birth of their son

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Carmella and Corey Graves took to social media on Friday to announce the birth of their son, Bram Julian Polinsky.

Powell’s POV: This great news explains why Graves took part in an injury angle that saw Brock Lesnar hit him with multiple F5’s to explain his absence from WWE television. Carmella and Graves have a son named Dimitri, who was born in 2023. Graves also has three children from a previous relationship. Congratulations to the happy family.

