Santos Escobar agrees to terms on a new deal

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Santos Escobar is staying put. Mike Johnson of PWInsider.com reports that Escobar and WWE have agreed to terms on a new deal. Johnson adds that the company Escobar’s creative concerns and made him “a sizeably larger offer” than they previously offered.

Powell’s POV: Escobar’s last match was on July 27 when he worked a six-man tag match for WWE in Mexico. In fact, he’s only wrestled seven times this year. One can only assume he’ll be working more frequently now that he’s agreed to terms on a new deal.

(Jason Powell, founder and editor of ProWrestling.net, has covered pro wrestling full-time dating back to 1997. He hosts a weekly podcast, Pro Wrestling Boom, and also appears regularly on the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast. Reach him via email at dotnetjason@gmail.com and on social media via @prowrestlingnet.bsky.social or x.com/prowrestlingnet. For his full bio and information on this website, click here.)