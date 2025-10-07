New Texas Pro Wrestling “We Know Ball” results: Vetter’s review of Carter Blaq vs. 1 Called Manders for the New Texas Pro Title, Izzy James vs. Bryan Keith, Jesse Funaki vs. Casey Blackrose

CategoriesMISC PPV Reports NEWS TICKER PPV REPORTS

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)



New Texas Pro Wrestling “We Know Ball”

October 5, 2025, in Austin, Texas, at Empire Control Room

Released October 6, 2025, on IndependentWrestling.TV

The show was held at their outdoor venue with the ring under a large canopy. The crowd was perhaps 200 or so fans. It was daylight as the show began, but the ring was well-lit when the sun set, too. Trent Gilbeau and Dan Miller provided commentary.

1. LJ Cleary vs. Vert Vixen. Cleary is engaged to Lyra Valkyria. Vert carried two belts to the ring, but neither was on the line. Vert is tall, at maybe 5’9″, so the size difference isn’t great here. The bell rang, and unsurprisingly, the crowd was behind Vert, so he rolled to the floor and stalled. He got in the ring and she dropkicked him at 3:00, and that was the first time they had touched. She hit a headscissors takedown, so he rolled to the floor again. He hit a Sabre-style neck-snap between his ankles as she was trapped in the curtain around the ring. In the ring, he planted his foot in her throat and he kept Vert grounded.

Cleary hit another neck-snap between his ankles at 7:00, and he applied a cravat on the mat. She hit a spin kick to his head and they were both down. She hit an Exploder Suplex, then a Helluva Kick at 9:00, then a Blue Thunder Bomb for a nearfall. She hit some kicks; he hit one back and they were both down. They got up and traded forearm strikes for the first time. Cleary yanked her hair, pulling her to the mat at 11:30, and that drew boos. Vert hit a German Suplex, then a Disaster Kick (springboard spin kick) for a nearfall. They traded rollups when she suddenly got the three-count!

Vert Vixen defeated LJ Cleary at 13:37.

* Cleary got on the mic and told the crowd to put the spotlight on Vert. He put her over and they hugged.

2. “Superiority Complex” Stephen Wolf & Exodus Prime vs. “Jus X Vibin” Jus X Nic & Kenny Kalypso vs. “Toxic Tour” Pac Ortega & Prince Ly vs. “Meat Market” Isaac Morales & Shawn Hendrix in a four-way for the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles. Superior Complex just reunited and won these belts, so I presume it’s too early for them to lose them. Nic and Prince Ly opened, with Kenny hitting a dropkick into the corner. Pac entered and hit a double clothesline. Morales entered and hit a snap suplex; I don’t think I’ve seen him and Hendrix before. Toxic Tour worked over Kalypso.

Exodus tagged in at 3:00 and hit a stunner and a pop-up powerbomb, then he put Ly in a Boston Crab. Meat Market worked over Exodus Prime (think Elix Skipper or Caprice Coleman). Hendrix crashed to the floor on his henchmen. Wolf entered for the first time, and he locked up with Pac, hitting a 619 at 5:30. They did the eight-man suplex spot, with four suplexing the other four. Nic hit a Lionsault on Wolf at 7:00. Nic dove through the ropes onto several guys. Kenny hit a running somersault off the apron onto several guys on the floor. Toxic Tour hit a team gutbuster move, but they weren’t legal! Prime hit an Angel’s Wings, and Wolf immediately hit a Shooting Star Press and pinned Hendrix. They kept that one moving.

Stephen Wolf & Exodus Prime defeated Jus X Nic & Kenny Kalypso and Pac Ortega & Prince Ly and Isaac Morales & Shawn Hendrix in a four-way to retain the New Texas Pro Tag Team Titles at 8:53.

* Toxic Tour beat up the champs after the bell. A commentator pointed out that Toxic Tour had gotten a visual pin just moments before the actual pinfall took place.

3. Maya World vs. Jazmin Allure. Maya attacked her from behind, and we’re underway! Jazmin got some quick rollups. She hit a basement dropkick in the corner, then a snap suplex for a nearfall at 1:30. Maya snapped Jazmin’s neck on the middle rope, and she took control. Maya tied her in a bow-and-arrow lock, bending Jazmin in half. She hit a tilt-a-whirl backbreaker over her knee at 3:30. They got up and traded chops. Maya hit a snap suplex for a nearfall. Maya applied a half-crab at 5:30.

Jazmin unloaded some kicks, then some clotheslines and a swinging Flatliner for a nearfall. Maya hit a stunner at 7:30, and they were both down. Jazmin hit a seated Spanish Fly from the corner, but she came down ugly on her head, and still got a nearfall. They traded rollups. Maya hit a German Suplex at 9:30. She hit a Swanton Bomb for a nearfall. Allure tied her in a crossface. She spun Maya to the mat for a nearfall and went back to the Crossface. Two guys ran to ringside! Travis Cudi hit a top-rope missile dropkick on Allure while the ref was distracted by LBJ! Maya put Jazmin on her back and slammed her stomach-first for the tainted pin.

Maya World defeated Jazmin Allure at 11:52.

4. JJ Blake and Brick Savage (w/Raychell Rose) vs. Oli Summers and Dimitri Alexandrov. Savage has been feuding with former stablemates Oli and Dimitri. Again, Brick is similar to Bronson Reed; he’s a beast. He wore a Borracho Pro Title belt. Brick opened against Oli and easily shoved the smaller man to the ground. Dimitri tagged in at 2:00, so Brick tagged in Blake (not wanting to fight his former partner). Dimitri hit a basement clothesline. Oli and Dimitri hit a double shoulder tackle on Blake. However, Brick — while standing on the apron — grabbed and choked Oli, and the heels took control and worked over Summers in their corner. Savage tied up Oli on the mat, and they continued to work Summers over for several minutes.

Oli finally hit a DDT on JJ Blake, and he made the hot tag to Dimitri at 8:30. Dimitri and Brick traded forearm strikes. JJ jumped in and hit a pump kick on Dimitri. Oli suplexed Blake and got a nearfall. Blake dove to the floor onto the babyfaces at 10:30. In the ring, Oli hit an Electric Chair drop on Blake. Brick picked up Summers and slammed him stomach-first to the mat. ON the floor, Brick hit a Razor’s Edge on Dimitri onto an open chair! Ouch! In the ring, Blake hit a urnaage on Oli for a nearfall at 12:30. Dimitri got to his feet on the floor, and he brawled with Brick out onto the street, and they’ve left the ringside area! In the ring, Oli hit a discus elbow strike and pinned Blake.

Oli Summers and Dimitri Alexandrov defeated Brick Savage and JJ Blake at 13:49.

5. Casey Blackrose vs. Jesse Funaki. Again, Jesse is the son of a former WWE wrestler (and No. 1 announcer!) Sho Funaki, and I’ve seen him 2-3 times now. He wore blue trunks similar to his dad’s; he came out second, charged into the ring, and immediately brawled with the bigger Blackrose. Blackrose, a tall, thick Native American, slammed Jesse face-first on the ring apron, and they brawled at ringside with Casey in charge. In the ring, Jesse hit a dropkick at 2:30. Blackrose hit a backbreaker over his knee and took control, keeping Jesse grounded and targeting the lower back.

Blackrose hit another hard backbreaker over his knee, then another, for a nearfall at 7:30, and he was frustrated he didn’t get a pin there. The commentators noted that Blackrose is 5-0 in prior matches against Jesse. Jesse hit a flying one-footed dropkick in the corner, and the crowd rallied for him. Jesse hit a top-rope crossbody block, then a Michinoku Driver for a nearfall at 10:00. They got up and traded forearm strikes. Blackrose collapsed and sold a knee injury. Of course, he stood up and hit a backbreaker on Jesse, then a senton for a nearfall at 13:00. They traded rollups. Funaki hit a Styles Clash for the pin! Good big man/little man fight.

Jesse Funaki defeated Casey Blackrose at 14:54.

6. Shimbashi vs. Danny Orion. Orion is among my favorites of the Texas scene today, and he’s wrestled a lot recently for West Coast Pro in California. I’ve seen a lot of Shimbashi recently in the Tennessee-Alabama-Georgia corridor. They hugged before trading blows. They went to the floor and traded chops. In the ring, Shimbashi hit an elbow drop. Orion went for a handspring move, but Shimbashi dropkicked him in the chest at 2:30. Shimbashi hit a backbreaker over his knee and has dominated so far. Orion hit a Lethal Injection. Shimbashi hit a jumping knee in the corner; the crowd was hot and split for both men.

Shimbashi hit a series of German Suplexes and got a nearfall at 5:00. Orion hit a spin kick in the corner, and he dropped Shimbashi ‘snake-eyes’ in the corner, and he hit a Canadian Destroyer for a nearfall. Danny hit a powerbomb for a nearfall, then a running knee at 7:00, then another. He hit a Flatliner and a German Suplex. Shimbashi hit a sit-out powerbomb for a nearfall. He tried to get a Muscle Buster, but Orion blocked it. Orion hit an X-Factor across the bottom rope, and he hit a Lionsault for a nearfall at 9:30, then a Poison Rana! Shimbashi was able to hit the Muscle Buster for a nearfall, and they were both down.

Orion hit a Frankensteiner and his awesome Crucifix Driver for a visual pin at 12:00, but Shimbashi got a foot on the ropes. We got a “Fight forever!” chant. Orion went for a fadeaway stunner on the apron, but Shimbashi moved, and Orion crashed. Orion dropped him snake-eyes. Shimbashi hit a DDT on the ring apron at 14:00. Shimbashi arranged several open chairs on the floor. They traded punches at ringside, next to those chairs. Orion hit a doublestomp on the chest on the apron. Orion hit a springboard stunner on Shimbashi, with them crashing onto six or so open chairs at 16:30, drawing a “holy shit!” chant. In the ring, Orion hit a Swanton Bomb for the pin. A sharp, sharp match.

Danny Orion defeated Shimbashi at 16:46.

7. Izzy James vs. Bryan Keith. Izzy had a brief AEW loss to Dustin Rhodes earlier this year, and he’s a talented ring vet. Keith spoke on the mic, telling Izzy if “you want my spot as a Texas pillar, come take it.” Standing switches and a feeling-out process early on. Keith knocked him down with a shoulder tackle at 2:30. They traded chops on the floor. Izzy dove through the ropes onto Keith. They got in the ring and traded chops. Izzy hit a discus clothesline for a nearfall at 6:30. They went back to the floor, where Keith hit some chops and roundhouse kicks to the chest at 9:00.

In the ring, Keith hit an Exploder Suplex for a nearfall. He set up for the Emerald Tiger Driver, but Izzy blocked it. Izzy hit a senton. Keith hit an Exploder Suplex into the corner at 13:00, then a running knee. Keith nailed the Emerald Tiger Driver (butterfly powerbomb) for a nearfall! Izzy hit a standing powerbomb for a nearfall, then a spin kick to the jaw for a nearfall. There was some fighting on the floor, and it distracted Izzy. Izzy got back into the ring, but Keith hit a running knee. Keith hit a leaping headbutt, then another Emerald Tiger Driver for the pin. A strong match.

Bryan Keith defeated Izzy James at 15:23.

8. Carter Blaq vs. 1 Called Manders (w/Thomas Shire) for the New Texas Pro Title. Blaq is a big man and has been a good champion here. Manders wrestled about 20 hours earlier for GCW in Alaska! Blaq attacked from behind, and we’re underway! He stomped on Manders in the corner. They fought to the floor and traded chops as they brawled away from ringside. They got back into the ring at 3:00 and continued to trade punches and chops. Thomas Shire appeared at ringside and choked Blaq at 6:00. Manders kept Blaq grounded in a chinlock.

The ref saw Shire and a younger kid stomp on Blaq on the floor at 8:00 and ejected them. Blaq hit several German Suplexes, then a Helluva Kick for a nearfall at 9:30. Manders took control and he jawed at the crowd as he kept Carter grounded. Blaq hit a second-rope tornado DDT, then a frogsplash for a nearfall at 12:30. They got up and traded overhand chops. Blaq dropped him throat-first across the top rope, then he dove through the ropes onto Manders, with them crashing into rows of empty chairs at 14:00. In the ring, Blaq hit a top-rope missile dropkick. Manders hid behind a ref. Blaq hit a stunner for a nearfall.

Manders was holding his boot, but the ref confiscated it. Manders hit a clothesline for a nearfall at 15:30. He got up and shoved the referee. Manders hit the ref with his boot! He put it back on his foot. Blaq put him across his back and spun him to the mat into a powerbomb for a visual pin, but we had no ref! The young kid returned to the ring, but Blaq threw him around. Shire got back into the ring, too, and he beat up Blaq. Blaq kicked Manders in the face. Shire hit a low-blow uppercut on Blaq! He held Blaq in place in the center of the ring, and Manders hit a decapitating clothesline on Carter! The ref woke up and made the three-count! New champion!

1 Called Manders defeated Carter Blaq to win the New Texas Pro Heavyweight Title at 18:41.

Final Thoughts: Another really strong show from this promotion, and a lot to like here. Orion-Shimbashi is my style of action, and that earned best match. Manders-Blaq was a good brawl, and I wasn’t expecting the title change, and it takes second. Izzy-Keith earned third. Nearly all my favorites from the Texas scene were present here. No real complaints here at all.