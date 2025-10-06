WWE Raw results (10/06): Powell’s live review of the brand’s final push for WWE Crown Jewel, Roman Reigns and CM Punk’s appearances, Lyra Valkyria vs. Roxanne Perez

CategoriesMUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER TV REVIEWS WWE TV Reviews

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw (Episode 1,689)

Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Streamed live October 6, 2025, on Netflix

[Hour One] Joe Tessitore checked in on commentary while the exterior of the host venue was shown, followed by a live shot from inside… A video package recapped The Usos beating Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed in a tornado tag match in last week’s main event with help from Roman Reigns…

The fans sang Roman’s name in European style. Reigns made his entrance while being introduced by ring announcer Alicia Taylor. Wade Barrett joined Tessitore on commentary. The fans sang Roman’s name again, and then an OTC chant broke out. Reigns told the Dallas fans to acknowledge him.

Bronson Reed’s entrance theme interrupted Reigns, and then Reed and Paul Heyman walked onto the stage. “Dallas, Texas, acknowledge your Tribal Chief,” Heyman said of Reed. “And Roman Reigns, acknowledge the one man on the face of this planet that you fear in your heart.”

Heyman said Reigns had never been taken out on a stretcher during his wrestling or football career until Reed caused it. Reed took the mic from Heyman and said Roman’s father and uncle both had 45 years in the business and were never stretchered out. Reed asked how they feel looking down and seeing Reigns get stretchered out.

Reigns said Reed never knew his father or his uncle, but Heyman said. Reigns asked Heyman what his father would say. “Fight him now,” Reigns said. “So let’s do this now.” Reed was game, but Heyman grabbed his arm and told him to do it on his terms and his schedule.

Reigns said he’d been there before with Heyman. He said there were no wise words, just words from a coward. Reigns told Reed that he’s levels above him. Reigns indicated he would Reed whenever he wants the match. Heyman spoke with Reed before calling for Reigns vs. Reed in an Australia Street Fight.

“Too easy, I accept,” Reigns said. Heyman said goodnight to the crowd. Reigns said Reed and Heyman walked in like tough guys, yet were leaving “like a couple of bitches.” Reed headed to the ring and ended up clearing Reigns to the floor. Reed followed and ate a Superman Punch that sent Reed over the barricade.

Reigns cleared the broadcast table, but security and producers came out to stop him. Reigns broke free and threw punches at Reed. Reigns was moved away from Reed, but he broke free again and hit Reed with another Superman Punch…

Powell’s POV: A solid segment to set up the Australian Street Fight for Crown Jewel. The crowd was understandably not pleased about the match taking place at Crown Jewel, so it was a good idea to have Reigns and Reed get physical.

Tessitore narrated backstage shots of CM Punk, Lyra Valkyria, and Iyo Sky… Highlights aired from last week that set up Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors for Crown Jewel…

Backstage, Asuka told Raw General Manager Adam Pearce that she wanted Kairi Sane to face Iyo Sky later in the show. Pearce said he would speak with Sky. Sane showed up and asked what was happening. Asuka calmly told her that she would face Sky. Sane said she didn’t want to face Sky because she wanted to bring her back to their family. Asuka slapped Sane and told her the match would happen and that she’d better win…

Becky Lynch made her entrance before the first commercial break… [C] Highlights aired of Lynch attacking Maxinne Dupri on last week’s Raw…

1. Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch vs. Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match. Dupri’s entrance was not televised. Dupri got some offense in, but Lynch regrouped and sent her into the barricade with an exploder suplex. [C]

After giving up more offense, Lynch superplexed Dupri and covered her for a two count. Lynch immediately went for the Disarmer, but Dupri rolled on top of Lynch into a pin to break the hold. Dupri suplexed Lynch and hit her with a spin kick that led to a good near fall.

Dupri went for a top rope crossbody block. Lynch rolled through it and grabbed the tights while going for a pin, but Dupri kicked out. A short time later, Lynch roughed up Dupri at ringside while a “this is awesome” chant broke out. Lynch left Dupri lying on the floor and then returned to the ring to break the count.

Lynch returned to ringside and slammed Dupri’s head on the ring steps and then onto the sponsored hydration station. Lynch returned to the ring and got in the referee’s face before going back to the floor. Lynch slammed Dupri’s head on the broadcast table, then climbed on top of the table and played to the crowd for heat. Dupri returned to the ring while Lynch was counted out.

Maxxine Dupri defeated Women’s Intercontinental Champion Becky Lynch via count-out in 13:45 in a non-title match.

Powell’s POV: That was much better than anticipated. It felt like it went a couple minutes longer than necessary because the crowd cooled down from their peak support of Dupri, but they still popped for the finish.

Roman Reigns met Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso in a backstage area. Jimmy tried to tell Reigns that he had his back at Crown Jewel, but Jey interrupted to say he had Reigns’s back.

Reigns said he was good and didn’t want any help, especially from Jey. Reigns recalled telling Jey that he should be hyper-focused on his own opportunities. Reigns asked Jey who was talking at the top of the hour. Jey replied that it would be CM Punk. “Not you, huh?” Reigns asked. Jey stormed off.

Reigns told Jimmy that he sees and hears everything. “What’s the problem with him taking advice from me?” Reigns asked. Reigns stared at an uncomfortable Jimmy for a moment before walking away…

Lyra Valkyria and Bayley met at the Gorilla position. Bayley said she would love to be in Lyra’s corner for her match. Lyra indicated that Bayley waited until the last minute to ask, and then said, What the hell?” They couldn’t click on their handshake and then made their entrance… [C]

2. Lyra Valkyria (w/Bayley) vs. Roxanne Perez (w/Raquel Rodriguez). The entrance of the heels was not televised, but they did show highlights of last week’s segment involving all four women. Perez targeted Valkyria’s left arm and was in offensive control before a break. [C]

Perez went for a move from the ropes while Rodriguez argued with the referee, but Bayley grabbed Valkyria’s arm to keep her on the ropes. Lyra hit a moonsault for a two count. Bayley called for Lyra to hit her finisher, but Rodriguez took out Bayley with a big boot at ringside.

Lyra hit Rodriguez with a kick between the ropes. Perez dove through the ropes and performed a DDT on Lyra. Back in the ring, Perez hit Pop Rox and scored the pin.

Roxanne Perez defeated Lyra Valkyria in 9:20.

After the heels made their exit, Bayley grabbed Valkyria and rushed her to the back…

Powell’s POV: Perez’s feet hit the ropes when she dove through them to hit the late DDT. It made the move a bit clunky, but it could have been worse.

[Hour Two] A video package focused on the history between John Cena and AJ Styles… Tessitore noted that Cena is looking for his 100th premium live event win…

Backstage, Jackie Redmond interviewed AJ Styles and asked how he’s been preparing for his match with John Cena. “The Judgment Day” members Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh entered the picture. Dom asked Styles why he thought he could beat Cena when he couldn’t even beat him. Balor said a little birdie told him that Styles and Dragon Lee want to challenge him and McDonagh for the World Tag Team Titles. Styles said he’d get Lee, find a partner, and talk to Adam Pearce to get a six-man tag match booked for later in the show…

CM Punk was shown walking through the backstage area. He walked past Rusev and Adam Pearce while they were arguing… [C]

Backstage, AJ Styles and Dragon Lee approached Penta about being their partner, but there was some commotion nearby. Lyra Valkyria and Bayley were beating up Roxanne Perez and Lyra Valkyria. The teams fought while producers and referees tried to pull them apart. Adam Pearce showed up and yelled at the top of his lungs. Tessitore said he worries about Pearce’s health…

PRR bull riders John Crimber, Hudson Bolton, and Rocker Steiner were shown in the crowd. Three members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders were also shown…

Powell’s POV: If there were wrestlers named Hudson Bolton and Rocker Steiner in NXT, we’d all say their names seemed phony. Of course, it would be Rocker Breakker rather than Rocker Steiner, but that’s another story.

CM Punk made his entrance for an in-ring promo. He said one of the reasons he hadn’t been on the show was that he was celebrating with his wife, AJ Lee, after beating Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch at Wrestlepalooza.

Punk said he started the year beating Rollins on Netflix, and he would end his year beating Rollins on Netflix. Punk said he’s better than Rollins and everybody knows it. Punk said he would become the new World Heavyweight Champion.

LA Knight made his entrance and joined Punk inside the ring. Knight said Punk is known for the Pipe Bomb, but lately, he’s been better known as a husband. Knight said that wasn’t a shot, he said everybody needs love, and it was a beautiful thing.

Knight said that, for as good a husband as Punk seems to be, he’s a trash champion. Knight recalled Punk being champion for roughly four minutes. Knight asked Punk if he knew whose shoulders Rollins had never pinned. Punk said he imagined it was a guy who had never been World Heavyweight Champion. The fans popped. Knight said he may not have been the World Heavyweight Champion, but he will be the next one.

Jey Uso made his entrance via the stage and joined Punk and Knight inside the ring. Tessitore listed the attendance as 12,913. Jey told Knight that he was finally thinking clearly. Jey said he’s the one. He said he never got a rematch when he lost the World Heavyweight Championship, and he’s the one who is up next for a shot at the title.

Knight said Jey had the title, but he lost it because his time came and went. Knight said it’s his time. Knight said Jey isn’t Roman Reigns and won’t be Roman Reigns. Knight said that’s okay, but Jey should focus on being a tag team champion. Knight added that after watching last week, Jey sucked as a tag team.

Jimmy Uso walked out without entrance music. Knight said he had no issues with Jimmy. Jey superkicked Knight. Jimmy joined Jey in the ring. Punk said he gets Jey’s passion, but he would have to get behind him in line for a shot at the title. Punk told Jey that he loves Jey Uso, but he doesn’t like “Little Roman.”

Punk dropped the mic and started to leave, but Jey tried to go after him, only to have Jimmy stop him. Jimmy held his brother as Jey tried to throw a superkick. Punk got upset and pulled Jimmy out of the way, and then dropped Jey with a punch. Punk turned around and ate a superkick from Jimmy. The Usos left the ring together…

Powell’s POV: An interesting segment. Knight seems to be getting a little more cutthroat with his lines directed at his fellow babyfaces, which makes me wonder if he’s on the verge of a heel turn.

A video package aired with Iyo Sky telling Asuka that what’s happened between them was Asuka’s fault, not Rhea Ripley’s. Sky said Asuka’s jealousy and disrespect changed everything. Sky said Asuka was one of the reasons she became champion. Sky said she didn’t want to believe Ripley, but she was right about Asuka. Sky said a real family wouldn’t tell her who to be friends with or take credit for what she’s done. “We are not family anymore,” Sky said…

Iyo Sky made her entrance for her match against Kairi Sane… [C]

Tessitore announced The Usos vs. Punk and Knight for later in the show…

3. Iyo Sky vs. Kairi Sane (w/Asuka). Sane’s entrance was not televised. The referee was about to call for the opening bell, but Sky ran across the ring and hit Asuka with a suicide dive. The match started once Sky was back in the ring. A short time later, Sky hit Sane with an Asai moonsault. [C]

For some reason, a lot of fans had their phones out doing the Firefly gimmick. Footage aired of Sane performing an Alabama Slam that resulted in Sky’s head being slapped onto the edge of the apron.

Sky hit Sane with a missile dropkick. Sky stood up and pointed at herself, which drew a pop from the crowd. Sane avoided a meteora, but Sky performed a German suplex into a bridge for a near fall.

Sane came back and went up top for her finisher. Sane hesitated before going for the Insane Elbow, and Sky put her feet up. Sky went up top for her own finisher, but Asuka climbed on the apron. Sky roughed up Asuka until Sane hit her from behind. Sane pinned Sky while Asuka held Sane’s hands for leverage.

Kairi Sane beat Iyo Sky in 10:30.

After the match, Asuka attacked Sky. Asuka held Sky, and then a reluctant Sane hit Sky with a back fist. Asuka held Sky while Sane hit Sky with an Insane Elbow. Sane continued to act like she was bothered by what Asuka was encouraging her to do to Sky…

The broadcast team set up the second part of the video package on the history between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins…

Backstage, a maniacal Becky Lynch laughed while pacing in front of Seth Rollins, who looked at his watch, and Paul Heyman, who was seated. Lynch complained about how the fans don’t deserve her. She also complained about the referee and then left the room.

Rollins told Heyman that they needed to talk. Heyman stood up. Rollins said he has to win. Heyman said he would. Rollins questioned what would happen if he lost. Heyman assured him he would win. Rollins asked him again.

Heyman told Rollins that he would lose the locker room, Bron Breakker, and Bronson Reed. Heyman said Rollins would become nothing more than a de facto, wannabe secondary champion. “Do yourself a favor and don’t lose,” Heyman said.

Heyman turned to walk away, but Rollins grabbed his arm. Rollins said he noticed that Heyman left himself out of his equation, and then asked him what would happen if he lost. Heyman said he’s Rollins’ secret weapon. Rollins demanded to get a straight answer.

Heyman said that if Rollins loses to Cody, he would have to ask himself why he picked Rollins, and why he picked Rollins over Roman Reigns…

Backstage, Jey grilled Jimmy about whose side he was on while Roman Reigns stood by. Jimmy said he’s on Jey’s side as Jey left the room. Jimmy told Reigns he sees what’s happening. Jimmy said he’s not like Reigns, and Jey is nothing like Reigns.

Reigns said that when Jey won the world championship, he became more like him and less like Jimmy. “If you really want to help your brother, sometimes you just need to get out of his way,” Reigns said before leaving. Jimmy threw his hat on the floor…

Penta made his entrance for the six-man tag match… [C]

Powell’s POV: Two strong segments. Rollins and Heyman are doing their best to make the Rollins vs. Rhodes match feel like it matters, because those gaudy Crown Jewel Championship belts and rings are not enough. Meanwhile, the issues between Reigns, Jey, and Jimmy are compelling.

AJ Styles and Dragon Lee were in the ring coming out of the break. Styles started to speak over the mic, but he was cut off by the Judgment Day’s theme for their entrance…

4. AJ Styles, Penta, and Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh. Tessitore hyped NXT Showdown again. The babyface trio cleared the ring during the opening minute and then did Penta’s strut together. [C] The heels took control and maintained it heading into another break. [C]

Styles picked up a two count on Dom. Lee cleared McDonagh, and then Balor cleared Lee from the ring. Penta tossed Balor to the floor and hit him with a flip dive. Dom got Styles in position for a 619, but his jaw dropped.

Rusev was shown walking to ringside. Dom exited the ing and grabbed his title belts. Rusev grabbed Dom. Penta threw a superkick that Dom avoided, and it ended up taking out Rusev. In the ring, Styles hit McDonagh with the Styles Clash and pinned him.

AJ Styles, Penta, and Dragon Lee defeated Dominik Mysterio, Finn Balor, and JD McDonagh in 14:10.

After the match, Styles hopped onto the broadcast table with a microphone. Styles said his match with John Cena doesn’t need a story because it writes itself. Styles said they would leave it all in the ring. “It will kick ass,” Styles said before dropping the mic and saluting…

Powell’s POV: It doesn’t need a story because the match will kick ass? Isn’t that AEW’s pay-per-view motto? Anyway, I hope the match does kick ass, but it could have used a better build.

The Crown Jewel schedule includes a countdown show that starts at 5CT/6ET on Saturday morning…

Backstage, Punk told LA Knight that neither one of them wants the match because it doesn’t get them closer to the title or Seth Rollins. Knight agreed that he didn’t want the match, but told Punk not to get pinned…

Jey Uso’s entrance theme played. Eventually, Jey and Jimmy Uso made their entrance through the crowd… [C]

LA Knight made his entrance and waited at ringside for CM Punk, whose entrance followed…

5. CM Punk and LA Knight vs. Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Punk and Knight entered the ring and immediately fought with the Usos while the referee called for the opening bell. Later, Jey tagged in and pulled Knight to the floor and then ran him into the ring steps. [C]