Wrestling Open RI “Episode 27” results (10/6): Vetter’s review of Bear Bronson, Ryan Clancy, Ichiban, and Brando Lee vs. Dustin Waller, Kylon King, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

Wrestling Open RI “Episode 27”

Streamed on IndependentWrestling.TV

October 6, 2025, in Cranston, Rhode Island, at Rhodes On The Pawtuxet

Wrestling Open has continued its Thursday shows in Worcester, Mass, while adding these Monday events. The venue is an attractive two-story, white ballroom, and the lighting is really good. Paul Crockett, referee Scott Robinson, and Dustin Waller provided commentary over the course of the show. The crowd was maybe 100-125.

1. Love, Doug vs. Rain Conway in a spotlight match. Ref Robinson and Waller provided commentary. Basic reversals early on; rookie Rain is taller and thicker. Rain kept Doug grounded early on. He hit a chop block on Doug’s knee and got a nearfall. Doug threw his rose petals to distract Rain, then he hit a clothesline and a springboard back elbow, then a bodyslam and an elbow drop, and he was fired up. Doug hit the Slice of Love (mid-ring Sliced Bread) for the pin. Solid.

Love, Doug defeated Rain Conway at 4:36.

* Crockett was solo in the booth as the main show began.

2. DJ Powers vs. Joseph “A-Game” Alexander. This is at least match No. 112 in 2025 for the 20-year-old Powers; that’s just an insane schedule. Quick mat reversals at the bell; DJ rolled to the floor to regroup. More reversals on the mat, and Powers rolled to the floor again, frustrated that A-Game was outwrestling him, and the crowd was all over him. DJ hit a Buckle Bomb and a Helluva Kick, then a Rude Awakening standing neckbreaker at 4:00. A-Game fired back with some punches and some flying forearms, then a knee drop to the sternum at 6:00. A-Game hit a double-underhook slam. Powers got a rollup with his feet on the ropes for a cheap, flash pin. The crowd loudly booed that outcome.

DJ Powers defeated Joseph “A-Game” Alexander at 6:41.

3. Mani Ariez vs. Nick Robles. Robles is the clueless rocker character; think ECW-era Stevie Richards. I’ve compared Ariez to Mike Santana. A basic tie-up to open. Mani hit a bodyslam at 1:30, then an elbow drop for a nearfall. He hit a second-rope missile dropkick for a nearfall. Robles took control and hit some punches, then a uranage for a nearfall at 3:30. Ariez fired up and hit some clotheslines and a Doctor Bomb (gut-wrench powerbomb) for the pin. That finish came out of nowhere.

Mani Ariez defeated Nick Robles at 4:37.

4. “MINT” Jose Zamora and Nick Battee vs. “The Duke Boys” Corey Duke and Caleb Duke. This is the debut for the cowboys, who both wore red-white-and-blue trunks, and they both have hillbilly mullets. The Dukes were in charge early and hit a big back-body drop on Battee for a nearfall. MINT stomped on Corey and kept him grounded. Jose hit a standing moonsault for a nearfall at 3:00, and he ‘surfed’ on Corey’s back. MINT were pushed into each other, and Caleb got a hot tag; he has a bushier beard than Corey. Caleb hit a powerslam for a nearfall. MINT hit a team faceplant to pin Corey. Okay. (The Dukes didn’t get the all-important “Please come back!” chant from the crowd.)

Jose Zamora and Nick Battee defeated Corey Duke and Caleb Duke at 6:01.

* Footage aired of the Liviyah-Davienne feud. (I’ll note that Davienne has been absent while doing a bodybuilding competition, and she looks great!)

5. Davienne vs. Liviyah in a falls count anywhere match. Davienne wore black pants and a black sports bra; Liviyah wore jean shorts and a black T-shirt; I like this — it says they are here for a fight, and not a wrestling match. They immediately fought to the floor, and Liviyah peppered her with chops as they fought at ringside. Wow, Davienne’s chest turned red rather quickly. Liviyah set up for a dive, but Davienne cut her off. They fought to the back at 3:00. However, as they emerged back into the room, Kylie Alexa helped Davienne drag Liviyah to ringside, and it was a two-on-one beatdown.

Davienne bodyslammed Liviyah onto a folded chair on the floor for a nearfall. Shannon LeVangie ran to ringside at 4:30 to help beat up Kylie. Davienne and Liviyah got in the ring, and Davienne wedged a chair into the corner. She got a rope and tied up Liviyah’s wrists together. She sat Liviyah in a chair and chopped her some more. Liviyah hit a standing powerbomb at 8:00. She hit some Polish Hammers and a Nemeth-style Danger Zone, then a leaping shoulder tackle (doing all that with her wrists still tied together.)

Liviyah freed herself and hit a Thesz Press and some punches! She hit a German Suplex and a spear for a believable nearfall. Davienne flipped Liviyah head-first into the chair wedged in the corner and got a nearfall at 10:00. Liviyah wrapped the rope around Davienne’s neck as Davienne’s head was trapped in a chair, and Liviyah pulled backwards until Davienne tapped out. Good brawl. LeVangie jumped in the ring and celebrated the win with LIviyah.

Liviyah defeated Davienne in a falls count anywhere match at 11:18.

* Bobby Orlando came to the ring with his title belt and his stupid stuffed goat. (The crowd sure loves it, though!) He got on the mic and said he missed the fans. (Honestly… he had been gone? With two Wrestling Open shows a week, it always feels like he’s active.) Anyhow, he started listing off some potential challengers. He was interviewed by rookie Julius Draeger. The crowd chanted “Lorax!” at him. (I’ve always written that he reminds me of NXT Vaudevillain Simon Gotch.) He’s locked in and ready to fight! Draeger said he doesn’t care if it’s a non-title match. Orlando agreed!

6. Bobby Orlando vs. Julius Draeger. Bobby dropped him with a shoulder tackle and got a nearfall and some chops, then a standing neckbreaker for a nearfall at 2:00. Julius hit a hard back elbow and stomped on Bobby, then a European Uppercut and a back suplex. He hit a snap suplex and a sliding clothesline for a nearfall at 4:00. Bobby fired back with some clotheslines and a bulldog, then a Blue Thunder Bomb. Orlando hit the top-rope elbow drop to the sternum for the pin. Solid. (I like that this was non-title. Kayfabe, Julius didn’t deserve a shot, and two, it left open a possibility that Draeger could have cheated to win. Maybe had outside help).

Bobby Orlando defeated Julius Draeger at 5:42.

7. “Miracle Generation” Dustin Waller and Kylon King, and “Simply The Best” Brett Ryan Gosselin and Oxx Adams vs. Ichiban and Brando Lee, and “Fancy Bears” Ryan Clancy and Bear Bronson. YAY! Oxx has ditched his awful Tron-looking full-body outfit. (With all his tattoos and his height, a Brody King comparison is spot-on.) Hopefully, he burns that gear and we never see it again. Clancy and Waller opened and traded mat reversals. Ichiban and BRG tied up at 1:30, and Ichiban hit a springboard crossbody block. Brando hit some chops on Brett. The seven-footer Oxx tagged in and no-sold some chops from Brando, and he dropped Lee with a massive frying pan hand chop.

Oxx splashed Brando in the corner and hit a bodyslam at 4:30, as the heels kept Brando in their corner. Oxx hit a delayed vertical suplex. Ichiban got a hot tag and hit a stunner on Waller, then his “One!” punches in the corner with the crowd counting along. Bear entered and bodyslammed BRG at 7:30. Clancy hit a series of shoulder thrusts into the corner on Brett. The heels began working over Ryan, with Kylon hitting a backbreaker over his knee. Oxx hit a sideslam at 9:30, then a splash to the mat for a nearfall. Kylon hit a spinebuster and applied a half-crab. Dustin hit a snap suplex for a nearfall.

Clancy hit a Michinoku Driver but couldn’t tag out. He finally tagged in Bear, who hit a double clothesline at 12:00. Bear hit some clotheslines in the corners. He got both MG guys on his shoulders and hit a double Samoan Drop. Oxx got in! The two BIG men traded punches. Bear hit a shoulder block but couldn’t knock Oxx down, so he clotheslined him over the top rope to the floor. Bear hit a double chokeslam on MG, then a Choke Bomb on BRG for a nearfall. BRG hit a superkick on Bear, then an Unprettier for a nearfall at 14:00.

Bear hit a uranage out of the corner on Brett. Brando hit a corkscrew plancha to the floor. Brett dove onto two guys on the floor. Bear scooped up teammate Clancy and hit a Gorilla Press, tossing Ryan onto the heels on the floor. Bear then dove through the ropes onto two guys on the floor. Clancy and Bear hugged! In the ring, Ichiban hit a frogsplash. Brando hit a moonsault for a nearfall. Waller hit a stunner on Ichiban, and the MG hit a team powerbomb move for a nearfall at 17:30. Clancy hit a top-rope superplex on Waller! Brett and Brando hit stereo crossbody blocks and were both down. Ichiban hit a top-rope twisting neckbreaker on Kylon! Clancy tagged back in and fought Waller. Waller hit a powerbomb, but Clancy hit his picture-perfect dropkick for the pin! The babyfaces celebrated together in the ring.

Ichiban, Brando Lee, Ryan Clancy, and Bear Bronson defeated Dustin Waller, Kylon King, Brett Ryan Gosselin, and Oxx Adams at 19:28.

Final Thoughts: That was quite an all-star tag main event. I have bashed Oxx’s awful gear, and I hope someone told him what I’ve said — he’s a beast, and why hide all those tattoos in that horrid attire? Hopefully it’s gone for good. Anyhow, the main event was a fun mix of the top talent, and that earned best match. Just some truly top-notch talent. The women had a good, satisfying brawl, and that takes second. Powers-Alexander takes third.

These shows are so sharp, and the storytelling flows so well from week to week. A true rarity to see someone debut on the main show; the Dukes were solid, but as I noted, they didn’t dazzle enough to earn that “please come back!” chant that is so crucial. I watched this show live; it should be posted on IWTV by Tuesday morning.