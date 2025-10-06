Team 3D to appear at NXT Showdown

CategoriesImpact News NEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

A pair of WWE Hall of Famers will be in the crowd at Tuesday’s NXT Showdown. Bully Ray announced via social media that he and Devon will be in the front row when TNA Tag Team Champions Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy face NXT Tag Team Champions “Dark State” Dion Lennox and Osiris Griffin in a winner-take-all match.

Powell’s POV: Team 3D will face Matt Hardy and Jeff Hardy in a tables match at Sunday’s TNA Bound For Glory pay-per-view. TNA should get a nice boost by having that match and BFG promoted during Tuesday’s NXT Showdown-themed television show. Join John Moore for his live review of NXT Showdown on Tuesday at 7CT/8ET as the show airs on The CW, and join me for my live review of BFG on Sunday.

Devon and I will be watching. From the front row… https://t.co/nfiHRlrgzn — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) October 6, 2025

