Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the IC Title, Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

CategoriesJASON POWELL MUST-READ LIST VIEWPOINTS

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE Raw Hits

Cody Rhodes interview: A top notch promo from Cody, who showed great emotion while stating that his story is no longer just about him. Cody did a really nice job of declaring that the story is also about his family and the fans. He has absolutely thrived as the top babyface of the company and it’s been a treat to watch. It’s hard to believe that this is the same guy who was rejected as a babyface late in his AEW run. I didn’t understand Cody’s decision to give up his executive position in AEW to jump back to WWE, but in hindsight it was unquestionably the right move for him.

Sami Zayn vs. Ricochet vs. Shinsuke Nakamura vs. Bronson Reed vs. JD McDonagh vs. Chad Gable in a gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental Title at WrestleMania XL: The right guy went over. Sami as the underdog challenging the dominant Gunther at WrestleMania is perfect. I could see Zayn ending Gunther’s streak or losing clean to build frustration in his character for a heel turn. The actual gauntlet match was laid out nicely and I really like that they put in the work to make it seem like Gable was a threat to win due to his history with Gunther and the promise he made to defeat him.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan: A strong opening match once they got past Morgan’s flub on the early suicide dive. Lynch picked up the win and yet it felt like Morgan gained a little something in defeat by being so competitive. The post match angle with the Rhea Ripley coming out and blowing a kiss at the angry Morgan was well done, and Ripley’s verbal exchange with Lynch was strong. Ripley did most of the talking, but Lynch did a great job of closing things out with her strong closing statement.

Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins: McIntyre continues to come off as the voice of reason despite being a heel. Rollins acting like he’s not threatened by McIntyre is a strange choice, but we’ll see where the storyline goes. McIntyre promo segments have become must see television for this viewer.

Damian Priest vs. R-Truth: Truth performing John Cena’s moves got a great reaction from the live crowd. Of course, Priest came back and won the match in dominant fashion just as he should have.

WWE Raw Misses

Ivy Nile and Maxxine Dupri vs. Candice LeRae and Indi Hartwell: You know the random women’s tag team match of the week on Raw concept isn’t going well when neither team received a televised entrance. LeRae heeling on Dupri was at least an attempt to breathe some life into both teams. WWE is really trying to get something out the women’s locker room having a meltdown over fans booing and catcalling Dupri at a house show. Isn’t this the same company whose headliner stated for years that the fans can boo or cheer whoever they like? I digress. LeRae bringing up Dupri’s late brother was heavy handed, but it’s no different than Christian Cage bringing up the late fathers of his adversaries in AEW. My issues with the segment are that it was tough to make out what LeRae was saying via the camera mic (and no one outside the first few rows in the crowd could have had any idea what was being said), and the broadcast team couldn’t even muster up believable outrage because the angle was such a groaner.

“The Kabuki Warriors” Asuka and Kairi Sane vs. Shayna Bazler and Zoey Stark for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Titles: A soft Miss. It was a solid tag team match, but the weak interference finish involving Dakota Kai and the apathy from the live crowd made this a forgettable segment.