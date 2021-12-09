Jeff Hardy reportedly released by WWE

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

WWE has released Jeff Hardy from his contract, according to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com. The release reportedly came after Hardy was offered a chance go to rehab and rejected the company’s offer.

Powell’s POV: Hardy exhibited strange behavior during Saturday’s live event in Edinburgh, Texas. He teamed with Drew McIntyre and King Woods against Roman Reigns and The Usos, and disappeared into the crowd and did not return for the post match babyface celebration. He was pulled from the road and did not appear at Sunday’s live event. As of this update, WWE has yet to officially announce Hardy’s release.