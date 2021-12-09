MLW Fusion Alpha preview: Special Thursday airing, NZO’s debut among three matches advertised for tonight’s show

CategoriesMISC News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s Major League Wrestling Fusion Alpha online show.

-MLW Heavyweight Champion Alexander Hammerstone in action.

-Los Parks vs. 5150 in a Street Fight for the MLW Tag Titles.

-NZO vs. Matt Cross.

Powell’s POV: Fusion Alpha did not stream on Wednesday as scheduled. MLW issued an announcement shortly before the scheduled start time and postponed the show until tonight at 7CT/8ET on the MLW YouTube Page and FITE TV. The show is replayed Saturdays on beIN Sports at 9CT/10ET. My reviews are usually available during or immediately following the show, and Dot Net Members have exclusive access to my weekly MLW Fusion Alpha audio reviews.