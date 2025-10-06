Netflix’s new WWE Raw trailer

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Netflix released the following trailer for WWE Raw on Monday.

Powell’s POV: I wonder how long this trailer will last, given that the retiring John Cena is heavily featured. It’s also worth noting that several Smackdown wrestlers are included in the trailer.

