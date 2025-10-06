Santos Escobar’s WWE contract reportedly on the verge of expiring

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Santos Escobar may be a free agent in a matter of hours. The 41-year-old’s WWE contract expires at midnight, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: So, unless Escobar and WWE come to terms on a new deal, he will be a free agent starting at midnight, making him free to wrestle work for or sign with any promotion.

