Santos Escobar’s WWE contract reportedly on the verge of expiring

October 6, 2025

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Santos Escobar may be a free agent in a matter of hours. The 41-year-old’s WWE contract expires at midnight, according to a report by Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com.

Powell’s POV: So, unless Escobar and WWE come to terms on a new deal, he will be a free agent starting at midnight, making him free to wrestle work for or sign with any promotion.

Readers Comments (1)

  1. Tom October 6, 2025 @ 3:06 pm

    He’ll be on Dynamite joining the Callis family.
    Lol

    Reply

