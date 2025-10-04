AEW Collision lineup: The card for tonight’s show, early start time

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and segments are advertised for tonight’s edition of AEW Collision.

-AEW Women’s Champion Kris Statlander meets face-to-face with Toni Storm

-Kevin Knight vs. Dax Harwood or Cash Wheeler

-Jon Moxley, Daniel Garcia, and Claudio Castagnoli vs. Jay Lethal, Adam Priest, and Tommy Billington

-Hechicero, Rocky Romero, and Lance Archer vs. Orange Cassidy, Roderick Strong, and Kyle O’Reilly

-Eddie Kingston vs. Dralistico

-Sammy Guevara and Rush in action

Powell’s POV: Knight challenged either member of FTR to a singles match, and Stokely Hathaway accepted, while adding that Knight wouldn’t know whether he would face Harwood or Wheeler until they walk through the curtain. Collision was taped on Thursday in Lakeland, Florida, at RP Funding Center. The show will be simulcast tonight on TNT and HBO Max at the early start time of 6CT/7ET. Don Murphy’s review will be available after the show airs. Will Pruett’s weekly audio reviews are available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).