1FW “Summer Stage – Episode 1” results: Vetter’s review of Brody King, Billy Gunn, Austin Gunn, and QT Marshall vs. The Frat House, Jay Lethal vs. Adam Priest

By Chris Vetter, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@chrisvetter73)

1FW (One Fall Wrestling) “Summer Stage – Episode 1”

July 25, 2025, in Atlanta, Georgia, at Center Stage

Recently released TrillerTV+

This show was released this week on Triller+. I hadn’t heard of this event until it got posted on the Triller+ website. We’ve seen multiple shows use this venue — GCW and MLW recently have taped there — and the crowd was about 500. Lighting is good. The canvas is blue, and the whole taping has a warm, blue tint to it.

* Announcer Brandon Benefield introduced us to promoter QT Marshall, who said this event is “10 years in the making” with a local television show. He talked about his ideas for this promotion. Adam Priest was then interviewed backstage ahead of his match. Benefield and Conrad Thompson provided commentary. Conrad has quite the Southern drawl; I’m not used to hearing that.

1. Jay Lethal (w/Sonjay Dutt) vs. Adam Priest. An intense lockup to open and some good mat-based reversals. (30-second commercial break; I stopped the stopwatch). Dutt got on the apron so he and Lethal could both do a Fargo Strut. Lethal hit a hard Irish Whip at 5:30, and he stomped on Priest. Adam went to the floor and tossed a chair into the ring, but the ref confiscated it. Lethal hit a series of punches in the corner as the crowd counted along.

Lethal hit a top-rope superplex at 9:30 (commercial break with Darby Allin talking about building a skate park). They traded rollups. Priest hit a DDT for a believable nearfall. Priest grabbed the top rope, but Dutt knocked Adam’s hand loose. Priest and Lethal traded forearm strikes, and Priest applied a half-crab. Lethal went for a top-rope elbow drop, but Priest rolled him up upon landing for a nearfall. Jay nailed the Lethal Injection for the pin. A satisfying opener, and this went about how you imagined it would.

Jay Lethal defeated Adam Priest at 13:15.

* A sit-down interview with Angelica Risk, showing footage of her as a young girl and some of her early matches. This was well done. [C] When we returned, more footage of Benefield and QT Marshall talking about the Risk video. It was announced that “next week’s episode” will feature Angelica Risk vs. Robyn Renegade vs. Hyena Hera vs. Isis Reade to crown the inaugural women’s champion.

2. QT Marshall, Brody King, Austin Gunn, and Billy Gunn vs. “The Frat House” Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Cole Karter. The Frat House came out first, all holding red drinking cups. Brody was a surprise replacement for the injured Colton Gunn. Brody and Jameson opened; Jacked tried to offer a drink, but King knocked the cup out of his hand and chopped Jameson, then Brody hip-tossed him across the ring. Garrison and Austin tagged in at 1:00, and Austin hit some jab punches, with Benefield noting he was mimicking Road Dogg. (commercial break).

Billy entered, so Preston Vance tagged in and they traded punches, and Billy hit a standing neckbreaker. QT entered and hit a dropkick on Karter at 4:00. Brody hit a running splash in the corner to flatten Cole, then a rolling cannonball. Billy Gunn tried a rolling cannonball, which got some laughs. QT hit one, too. (Poor Karter; he’s a crash test dummy.) Austin jumped in but he did a Bronco Buster instead. (commercial break at 6:00). The Frat House had Austin in their corner as we returned. Preston hit a suplex, and he stomped on Austin.

The Frat House made one quick tag after another. Jacked hit a clothesline in the corner. Cole hit a dropkick for a nearfall. Billy Gunn finally got a hot tag and hit a running clothesline in the corner on Jameson at 9:30. He set up for a Fame-asser, but someone grabbed his ankle and dragged him to the floor. Brody hit a Black Hole Slam. Jameson and Griff hit a team slam on Brody. QT hit a double Lethal Injection. Jameson hit a DDT on Billy Gunn for a nearfall. Billy hit the Fame-asser to pin Jameson. Again, this went about how you’d expect. The crowd loved Brody King’s surprise appearance.

QT Marshall, Brody King, Austin Gunn, and Billy Gunn defeated Preston Vance, Griff Garrison, Jacked Jameson, and Cole Karter at 10:56.

* Billy Gunn got on the mic, out of breath, and said, “I’m tired, I’m old, I should have retired years ago.” The crowd encouraged him to stick around. Billy thanked the crowd and added it’s the first time he’s ever tried a cannonball. He told the kids under age 7 to cover their ears so he could shout TWO WORDS at us.

* We went back to Benefield, who thanked us for tuning in.

Final Thoughts: The good here — the production was well above-average. The ring looked good. The lighting, the camera work, was good. I really liked Benefield’s voice and the depth of his knowledge; he sounds like a sports announcer, and yes, that is a compliment. The episode, even with some commercials woven in, is only 43 minutes. None of the breaks were even a minute long, it felt clear that those were put in so this could be shopped as a one-hour TV program.

The two matches were fine, and they definitely had some star power. I wouldn’t describe either match as “must-see,” but Priest is delivering everywhere he goes, which is why he’s suddenly appeared on a few AEW episodes lately, and he was in Germany last week for wXw.

The results of this taping show that eight total matches took place. Other wrestlers in action at the taping included Robyn Renegade, Satnam Singh, Carlie Bravo, Aaron Solo, and former “Chase U” member Brady Booker (f/k/a Bodhi Hayward). I didn’t recognize a lot of names at all from the taping, so I assume they are students at QT Marshall’s Nightmare Factory. Some other names are familiar to ROH viewers, such as Rosario Grillo, Vary Morales, and Angelica Risk. Admittedly, none of those matches look as good or as promising as what aired on this debut episode.