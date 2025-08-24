AEW Forbidden Door lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s pay-per-view event

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held today in London, England, at O2 Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship (the title can change hands on a count-out or disqualification)

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King in in a three-way elimination match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian

-(Pre-Show) “The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X for the AEW Trios Titles

-(Pre-Show) Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Yuya Uemura, and Desperado vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in an all-star eight-man tag

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata vs. Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne in an all-star eight-woman tag

-(Pre-Show) Michael Oku, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona in a trios match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms. Join me for my live review starting with countdown show coverage on Sunday morning at 10:30CT/11:30ET or the start of the main card at 12CT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).