What's happening...

AEW Forbidden Door lineup (live coverage today): The card for today’s pay-per-view event

August 24, 2025

CategoriesAEW News MUST-READ LIST NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW Forbidden Door pay-per-view event that will be held today in London, England, at O2 Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. MJF for the AEW World Championship (the title can change hands on a count-out or disqualification)

-Toni Storm vs. ROH Women’s Champion Athena for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Zack Sabre Jr. vs. Nigel McGuinness for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Swerve Strickland for the AEW Unified Championship

-“The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley and Shelton Benjamin vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler vs. “Brodido” Bandido and Brody King in in a three-way elimination match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Mercedes Mone vs. Alex Windsor vs. Persephone vs. Bozilla in a four-way for the TBS Championship

-Kyle Fletcher vs. Hiromu Takahashi for the TNT Championship

-Darby Allin, Kenny Omega, Will Ospreay, Hiroshi Tanahashi, and Kota Ibushi vs. Jon Moxley, Matt Jackson, Nick Jackson, Gabe Kidd, and Claudio Castagnoli in a Lights Out Steel Cage match

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. Killswitch and Kip Sabian

-(Pre-Show) “The Opps” Samoa Joe, Powerhouse Hobbs, and Katsuyori Shibata vs. Clark Connors, Drilla Moloney, and Robbie X for the AEW Trios Titles

-(Pre-Show) Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly, Yuya Uemura, and Desperado vs. Lio Rush, Action Andretti, Josh Alexander, and Hechicero in an all-star eight-man tag

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale, Harley Cameron, Kris Statlander, and Queen Aminata vs. Thekla, Julia Hart, Skye Blue, and Megan Bayne in an all-star eight-woman tag

-(Pre-Show) Michael Oku, Mike Bailey, and Kevin Knight vs. Ricochet, Bishop Kaun, and Toa Liona in a trios match

Powell’s POV: AEW pay-per-views cost $49.99 and are available on traditional pay-per-view television and streaming platforms. Join me for my live review starting with countdown show coverage on Sunday morning at 10:30CT/11:30ET or the start of the main card at 12CT/1ET. Jake Barnett and I will team up for a same-night audio review that will be available for Dot Net Members (including our Patreon patrons).

Listen to "Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast" on Spreaker.

WE VALUE YOUR PRIVACY

PRIVACY POLICY INFO HERE

Topics

Related Posts

Be the first to comment

Leave a comment

Your email address will not be published.


*


This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.