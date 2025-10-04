ROH on HonorClub results (10/2): Robinson’s review of Johnny TV vs. AR Fox, Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Saree and Alex Windsor

CategoriesNEWS TICKER ROH TV Reviews TV REVIEWS

By Sam Robinson, ProWrestling.net Contributor (@altaine)

Ring of Honor on HonorClub (Episode 135)

Portions taped on September 27, 2025, in Huntington, West Virginia, at Marshall Health Network Arena

Streamed October 2, 2025, on HonorClub

Ian Riccaboni and Caprice Coleman were on commentary, and Bobby Cruise was the ring announcer…

*Unless otherwise noted, all matches started and ended with the Code of Honor handshake…

The show started backstage where “MxMTV” Johnny TV, Taya Valkyrie, Mansoor, and Mason Madden said they had matches tonight. Mansoor had to admit that he couldn’t get “Seed” through TSA. “The load was too big.” They said they were going to win anyway because they’re good looking and good wrestlers. They all touched tips…

There was a rundown of the matches for this show, which included a whole lot of “In Action.” Hoo boy…

1. “MxMTV” Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Taya Valkyrie (w/Johnny TV) vs. “Sky Flight” Leila Grey, Dante, and Darius Martin (w/Christopher Daniels) in a mixed tag match. Scorpio Sky made an entrance with the rest of Sky Flight, but bounced to the back. Later, Dante avoided a charge in the corner and hit Madden with a standing somersault senton. Darius hit Mansoor with some kicks and caught a crossbody attempt with a slam for a broken-up nearfall by Valkyrie. Dante avoided a punch from Valkyrie, and she got taken out by a sling blade from Grey and then rolled to the floor in a catfight. Madden hit a flipping slam on Dante for a two count. MxM set up for a doomsday device, but Darius slipped out the back and made Madden crotch Mansoor. Top Flight hit Madden with a step-up DDT combo. Mansoor came off the top into a double superkick, and then Top Flight hit a double double underhook facebuster (not a typo, they both held an arm) for the pinfall…

“Sky Flight” Leila Grey, Dante, and Darius Martin defeated “MxMTV” Mansoor, Mason Madden, and Taya Valkyrie by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The women leaving the match to cat fight on the floor was a huge copout and shouldn’t have happened. Fine generic action otherwise.

2. “The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry vs. Rosario Grillo and Chance Prophet. Grillo flipped off Henry instead of a handshake. Henry went around him twice with arm work and hit an arm drag from over the back of Grillo. Henry hit a facebuster off his knee and then a huge thrown German suplex. Drake tagged in, and we got a neck twist and a Drake senton into the ring. Drake hit Grillo with a huge chop in the corner and then another against the ropes. Grillo went to the eyes and tagged out to Prophet, who ran into an atomic drop, body slam, and falling headbutt. Drake blasted Prophet with a chop. Prophet got thrown with a huge belly-to-belly. Drake hit a faceplant as Henry hit a step up ensuigiri, and Drake got the pinfall.

“The Workhorsemen” JD Drake and Anthony Henry beat Rosario Grillo and Chance Prophet by pinfall.

After the match, LFI walked out onto the stage and mockingly clapped and posed. The Workhorsemen invited them into the ring, but it was not accepted…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Squash match for The Workhorsemen. I’m not saying I don’t like seeing it, because I did. But, it almost feels surreal considering Henry was injured, then cut, rehired and now they’re getting squash matches.

A recap aired of Olympia vs. Billie Strakz from last week. There were plenty of fun highlights from that match…

The bracket was shown for the Women’s Pure Rules Tournament…

3. Yuka Sakazaki vs. Zoey Lynn in a Pure Rules match. After some arm work from both women, Yuka locked in a hammerlock, and Lynn used a rope break to get free, and the crowd booed.

Yuka hit an arm drag and dropkick that sent Lynn to the floor. Yuka hit an ugly-looking baseball dropkick through the ropes, because Yuka hit the ropes with one foot. Yuka hit a slingshot clothesline through the ropes on Lynn on the floor. Back in the ring, Yuka got a one count. Lynn hit a step up ensuigiri and then running knees to the back in the corner. Lynn hit a top rope crossbody and got a two count. Yuka grabbed a choke using the ropes, but Rick Knox didn’t call it a rope break. Yuka missed a dropkick from the top, and Lynn hit a double stomp to the back of the head from the middle and got a two count. Lynn locked in a bow and arrow on the arms, but Yuka rocked out and rolled her up for a one count. Lynn hit a swinging neckbreaker for a two count. Lynn missed a telegraphed clothesline, and Yuka hit a big back kick. Yuka hit her spinning hammerlock slam for the pinfall.

Yuka Sakazaki defeated Zoey Lynn by pinfall in a Pure Rules match.

Robinson’s Ruminations: This was a good match, even if the crowd was almost dead quiet for it. Fast paced, big moves, good stuff.

Another vignette aired with Frat House and Blue Meanie. The party was interrupted by a nosy HOA neighbor, who apparently was Glacier?! Glacier beat up Griff Garrison and then chokeslammed Cole Karter through the beer pong table. Glacier answered a phone call, said he cooled things down, and then left. Vance said, win or lose, they booze. The homeowner came out of the house and yelled at them to all leave, and they scattered. Karter woke up and said he was too sober for this…

Robinson’s Ruminations: All right, this was kind of funny, for all the wrong reasons.

On the way to the ring, Jacked Jameson said they were not kids, but grown ass adults who like to get blackout drunk and fight people. They jumped the three enhancement wrestlers before the bell…

4. “The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Preston Vance, and Cole Karter (w/Jacked Jameson) vs. Nick Hammer, Kasey King, and Corey Sparks. Vance stomped on the face of one of the jobbers in the corner and then pulled out a ping pong ball and threw it at the chest of the jobber in the corner. The jobber fought back and tagged out. Vance hit a slingshot wheelbarrow slam with assistance from Garrison on the apron in the form of a kick. Vance and Garrison hit running corner kicks, and then they threw him into the dropkick of Karter. Garrison missed his discus forearm, and Jobber 2 tagged out to Jobber 3. He fought valiantly for a minute and then got blasted by discus forearms and lariats from Garrison and Vance, and then a huge 450 from the top from Karter…

The Frat House” Griff Garrison, Preston Vance, and Cole Karter beat Nick Hammer, Kasey King, and Corey Sparks. by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A squash match, but it seems like Frat House is starting to get cheered? Is this like the same way The Outrunners got over, cheering for the meme of it all?

Backstage in a parking garage, Sammy Guevara congratulated The Workhorsemen on their big squash win. Sammy said they always win. Sammy said anytime, anywhere they’d fight them. Sammy said Rush hits harder than anyone. Rush called them perros, and then they all talked about getting the horns…

Robinson’s Ruminations: This is a fine promo to set up what looks like a nothing feud. Sammy doing the smarmy talking for Rush and Dralistico is working really well.

5. Aaron Solo vs. Jay Lethal. As Jay Lethal made his entrance to the biggest reaction I’ve ever heard for him, Solo knocked him off the turnbuckle. Solo followed up with a flip dive onto him on the floor. Later, Solo got hit with a superkick, but he hit a cutter of his own on the way down for a double down. Solo hit a forearm in the corner and put Lethal on the top, but Lethal pushed him down and hit the Macho Man elbow drop, but got rolled up with a crucifix for a two count. Lethal hit Lethal Combination and went back up top and stopped short because Solo tried to get the boots up, but Lethal locked him in a figure four. Lethal kicked out the leg of Solo and called for Lethal Injection, but Solo caught him mid handspring with a dropkick. Solo hit a Trouble in Paradise kick for a two count. Solo slowly went up top, and Lethal cut him off, but Solo fought him off and hit a double stomp for a two count. Lethal hit a pair of dragon screws and then hit Lethal Injection for the pinfall.

Jay Lethal defeated Aaron Solo by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: The match wasn’t long, but it was very rapid pace and had lots of good counters. The announcers talked about how everyone knows Lethal’s moves these days.

A recap aired of The Premier Athletes and Stori Denali’s debut match from last week…

Tony Nese did some heel mic work on the way to the ring. His best line was that Mark Sterling could have been there, but he would rather tear his other bicep than go to West Virginia…

6. “The Premiere Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali vs. Cowpoke Paul, Gen Z, and Reese Ramone in a mixed tag match. Daivari blasted Gen Z in the corner with shoulder blocks and clotheslines. Nese tagged in, and they mugged him together with punches. Paul tagged in and hit some punches before Nese hit a big combo on him and then hit a leg drop. “Athletes Suck” is really over with this crowd. Nese dropkicked Paul to the corner, where he tagged out to Ramone, which brought in Denali. Ramone squared up and hit some punches to the gut, but ran right into a big boot. Denali hit a spin kick in the corner, and then Gen Z came in and got stomped down by Denali. Paul came in and was chokeslammed. Denali hit Ramone with a spinebuster for the pinfall…

“The Premiere Athletes” Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari, and Stori Denali beat Cowpoke Paul, Gen Z, and Reese Ramone in a mixed tag match by pinfall.

Robinson’s Ruminations: There’s no better jobber name than Cowpoke Paul. I don’t know what you do after the squash matches with Denali, cause she’s not that mobile in the ring. She just kind of stands there while everyone else moves around her.

A video package aired on Serena Deeb and the Women’s Pure Rules tournament. Deeb said she would be the first champion, “This was made for me,” she said…

7. Serena Deeb vs. Katie Arquette. We got a Code of Honor handshake for the first time tonight. Deeb locked in an arm wringer, but Arquette flipped out and grabbed one of her own. Deeb hit a wristlock takedown and hit a spinning hammerlock. Deeb hit a kick in the corner and then a neckbreaker through the ropes. Deeb hit a swinging neckbreaker in the middle of the ring. Arquette hit some shoulder blocks in the corner and then a running forearm. Deeb ducked some clotheslines and hit a sit-out clothesline of her own. Deeb hit a hammerlock clothesline and a German suplex. Deeb is locked in an octopus hold for the tap out.

Serena Deeb defeated Katie Arquette by submission.

After the match, Yuka Sakazaki came out to the stage and went face to face with Deeb. They shook hands and went their separate ways…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Deeb is definitely smooth in the ring, and looked great in her second win of 2025.

Another shot aired of the Women’s Pure Rules Tournament bracket…

8. Billie Starkz and Diamante vs. Saree and Alex Windsor. Billie and Diamante shook hands with each other rather than shake with the faces. Windsor hit an upkick to the arm of Billie. Windsor and Billie did a knuckle lock and Windsor turned it into a straight jacket. Billie tried to get out, but Windsor grabbed a headlock and took her over. Later, Billie locked in a chinlock, but Windsor fought out with elbows and forearms. Billie answered the forearm fire and hit a facebuster on the knee, and Windsor hit a desperation headbutt for the double down. Saree got the hot tag, and she rolled up Diamante for a two count and then locked her in the Muta lock, but Diamante just held on until Saree let it go. Saree hit a middle rope double stomp, but Billie broke it up with a swan dive from the top. Billie got tossed outside but Windsor. Diamante made Windsor and Saree attack each other with ducks and reversals and hit a wheelbarrow stunner on Windsor for a two count. Saree broke up a finisher attempt by Diamante and hit a nasty overhead suplex. Windsor locked in the sharpshooter for the tapout…

Alex Windsor and Saree defeated Billie Starkz and Diamante by submission.

Robinson’s Ruminations: A fun women’s match with some international flair. A little bit of whiplash for this viewer to see Starkz and Diamante team up, but I guess it’s fine in the end.

Highlights aired of a sit-down interview with Renee Paquette interviewing Lee Moriarty. Nothing here but very short, out-of-sequence clips…

9. Beef vs. Dralistico (w/ Rush, Sammy Guevara). Dralistico slid out of the ring and jawed at the announcer’s desk with Rush and Sammy rather than shake hands. Once Beef was distracted, he kicked Beef in the gut and hit a dropkick that put Beef on the floor. Dralistico threw Beef into the barricades at ringside while Rush and Sammy gloated with their tag team titles. Dralistico put Beef on the apron and kicked him in the head. Back in the ring, Beef fought back with some chops, but Dralistco gave some nasty chops back. Dralistco hit a superkick in the corner and went tranquilo on the corner. Dralistico threw some right hands but Beef threw some back and wound up and hit the big right hand to the delight of the crowd. Beef hit a big running dropkick and powered up. “Beef” chanted the crowd and counted along as he hit ten punches in the corner. Dralistco slid out on seven and hit a double stomp off the ropes while Beef was rope hung. Dralistco hit a springboard codebreaker for the pinfall.

Dralistco defeated Beef by pinfall.

After the match, Rush was choking Beef with the camera cable, which brought out The Workhorsemen, who cleared the ring of LFI…

Robinson’s Ruminations: Man, there’s just something about Dralistico that is more than “heel antics” and crosses the line into what feels like real disrespect to me. Maybe that’s just good heel heat, but sometimes it feels too real.

Backstage, Alex Windsor said it was great to tag with Saree tonight and then complained that Saree asked, “Who you are?” when they first met. Windor said her name…

A recap aired of the show’s opening match…

After a recap was shown of the opening match, MxMTV made their entrances. Everyone other than Johnny TV was hurting and holding their necks and backs. TV looked happy and healthy…

10. Johnny TV (w/Taya Valkyrie, Mansoor, Mason Madden) vs. AR Fox. TV hit some strikes in the corner, including a spin kick, and then posed. Fox got a boot up on the charge and tripped TV, and slid into the ring and hit an anarchist suplex on the roll through. Late in the match, Fox threw TV to the apron and hit a pendulum DDT through the ropes. Fox hit a series of clotheslines and a step up ensuigiri. Fox hit a running back elbow and a rolling cutter for a two count. TV tried a springboard move, but Fox avoided, hit a springboard senton of his own, and then dove onto MxM before diving onto TV on the other side. Back in the ring, Fox hit a swanton off the top for a two count. Fox put TV on the top turnbuckle, but Valkyrie got on the apron for the distraction. TV hit Fox with a superkick and set up for Moonlight Drive, but Fox rolled him up and got the three count…

AR Fox defeated Johnny TV by pinfall.