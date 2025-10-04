WWE Smackdown preview: The Crown Jewel go-home show

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches and events are advertised for next week’s WWE Smackdown.

-Dexter Lumis and Joe Gacy vs. “The Street Profits” Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins for the WWE Tag Team Titles

-Sami Zayn holds an ope challenge for the U.S. Championship

-WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton and Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer vs. Women’s U.S. Champion Giulia and Kiana James

-Damian Priest vs. Aleister Black in a Last Man Standing match

Powell's POV: Michael Cole and Wade Barrett will be on commentary. Smackdown will be live from Perth, Australia, at RAC Arena.