WWE Smackdown results (10/3): Barnett’s live review of Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed, Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer contract signing

By Jake Barnett, ProWrestling.net Co-Senior Staffer (@jakebarnett)

WWE Smackdown (Episode 1,363)

October 3, 2025, in Cincinnati, Ohio, at Heritage Bank Center

Simulcast live on USA Network and internationally on Netflix

Michael Cole welcomed the TV audience to Cincinnati, and then Cody Rhodes made his ring entrance in the arena to kick off the show. Booker T joined Cole on commentary. Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton vs The Vision’s Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker was advertised for the main event. Cody asked the crowd what they wanted to talk about, but was immediately interrupted by Paul Heyman, who walked to ringside through the timekeeper’s area with Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker.

They all hopped on the apron, and suddenly Randy Orton suddenly popped into the ring from off camera. Heyman introduced the Vision members, and said they didn’t come out here to Cody. Instead, they wanted to speak to Orton, and he hadn’t been returning their e-mails, calls, and texts. Heyman said he knew Orton would show up if they cornered Cody, and that was a spoiler and not a prediction. He then said it was also a spoiler to say that Rhodes and Orton would lose later tonight, and attempted to sow division between them.

Heyman said when they lose later, Orton won’t be able to help but think he could be a better champion, and is also wondering where Cody was when he needed him. He then said their partnership couldn’t last, and that wasn’t a prediction, it’s a prophecy. Tiffany Stratton was shown outside earlier in the day, and then Miz ran into Carmelo Hayes backstage. Miz complained about Carmelo not having his back last week, and Melo replied that he’s done having his back because he was always in his way. He said they were done, and told Miz that he was being nice about it because normally he shoots first.

In the arena, Sami Zayn made his ring entrance. He will face an open challenger up next…[c]

My Take: I’ve been surprised they held off on and Orton and Rhodes feud thus far, so Heyman calling it a prophecy is an easy way to plant the seed for what has always seemed like an inevitability.

Carmelo Hayes made his entrance and held a microphone. He said they had already done this thing, but the difference this time is that he doesn’t have anybody holding him back. Melo told Sami they both know how great he is, and tonight in Cincinnati, he’s the best he’s ever been. Before Melo could walk to the ring, The Miz approached from behind and delivered a Skull Crushing Finale. Aleister Black then walked out and past Carmelo Hayes, and grabbed the microphone to accept the challenge.

1. Sami Zayn vs. Aleister Black in a United States Title Match: Zayn landed a couple of arm drags to start the action. Black replied with a kick to the face and then worked over Sami in the corner. He followed up with another big boot, and then some kicks to the chest near the ropes. Black then landed a springboard moonsault that put Sami back onto the mat…[c]

Sami landed punches in the corner as he started a comeback. He then sent Black to the floor with a lariat and landed a springboard moonsault. Back in the ring, Zayn landed a Michinoku Driver for a two count. Black returned fire with a couple of kicks and a German Suplex into a bridge for a near fall. He then followed up with a combo of strikes and a leg sweep for another two count.

Black climbed to the top rope, but Sami met him there and delivered a Superplex. Afterwards both men were down…[c]

Zayn climbed to the top rope, but Black delivered a kick to throw him off. Sami fended him off and dove at him with a flying nothing into a knee strike for a close near fall. Black delivered some kicks and a back elbow in the corner. Black avoided a Heluva Kick and landed a Meteora out of the corner and got another close near fall. He then sold frustration and backed into a corner and lined up for a Black Mass Kick. Damien Priest appeared at ringside and provided a distraction for Black. Sami used that to deliver a Heluva Kick and Blue Thunder Bomb for the win.

Sami Zayn defeated Aleister Black at 15:17

After the match, Sami celebrated as Damien Priest looked pleased with himself. Priest then cleared off the commentary table and pulled Black to ringside. He then picked up Black and delivered a Razor’s Edge through the announce table. Sol Ruca and Zaria were shown speaking to Nick Aldis backstage. Chelsea Green walked up and offered them jobs as “Slaygents” of the Secret Hervice. They declined and said they’d prefer to turn their job opportunity into a match with Chelsea and Alba, which Nick Aldis granted.

In the arena, Chelsea and Alba Fyre made their ring entrances…[c]

My Take: A fun match from Sami and Aleister. I never really bought into Black winning the match, but it was well worked and they have solid chemistry together. I’m guessing we get another Black vs. Priest match in some kind of street fight format sooner than later.

Sol Ruca and Zaria made their ring entrance for the next match.

2. Sol Ruca and Zaria vs. Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre: Zaria and Alba started the match. Zaria used her power to dominate the early going. She lifted Alba into a choke from the turnbuckle in the corner, and then delivered a big lariat after dropping her. Chelsea tagged in, but was quickly handled. Sol Ruca tagged in and delivered a facebuster to Green. After a distraction from Alba, Green and Fyre took over the match. They dumped Ruca to the floor and dumped Zaria from the apron.

Green then delivered punches to Ruca. She and Fyre made quick tags for some combination offense. Green covered Ruca after a seated lariat for a two count. Zaria pulled Fyre from the apron and sent her into the barricade. Green attempted the Unprettyher, but Ruca avoided it and landed a Sol Snatcher for the win.

Sol Ruca and Zaria defeated Chelsea Green and Alba Fyre at 3:40

Backstage, Charlotte Flair and Alexa Bliss were interviewed by Cathy Kelley. They agreed Sol Ruca and Zaria were impressive. They bickered a bit about not always being on the same page, and said Sol and Zaria better be ready when their opportunity for the Tag Titles comes around. Stephanie Vaquer was then shown, and her contract signing with Tiffany Stratton is up next…[c]

My Take: The match was clunky at times, but the Sol Snatcher caught the crowd’s attention and Chelsea was her usual entertaining self.

A video package recapped Roman Reigns returning at the conclusion of Raw on Monday. He was advertised for Raw on Monday. Backstage, Orton and Rhodes reiterated they had each other’s backs. Nick Aldis was in the ring for the contract signing between Tiffany Stratton and Stephanie Vaquer. He brought out Stratton first, followed by Vaquer. Both women exchanged intense looks.

Vaquer told Tiffany she respected her and called her a great champion. She said she knows she’s only been champion for two weeks, but she has no plans to lose any match, and said the best woman would win next week. Stratton replied that ever since Vaquer got signed she was waiting for an opportunity to face her, and it doesn’t matter where they are on the globe, it would always be Tiffy Time. Both women signed the contract and held up their titles.

Stratton started to leave, but was attacked from behind by Guilia. Kiana James had a microphone and said they had a business proposal for Vaquer. They proposed that she sign on with Kiana James as her representation. She claimed that Guilia outshines Tiffany on Smackdown, and with her help, she could become Crown Jewel Champion. Tiffany recovered and ambushed James and Guilia, and the two world champions made quick work of James and Guilia.

“Earlier Today” footage aired, and Je’von Evans was shown backstage with Nick Aldies. Rey Fenix walked up and proposed a match between them, and was excited about what they could do together. Los Garza walked up and said they could beat both of them. Aldis made the match for tonight. Je’Von Evans made his entrance in the arena, followed by Rey Fenix…[c]

My Take: The contract signing came across as a non-event. James and Guilia making Vaquer a business offer after the fact was met with silence. If they had any heat at all it might have worked, but the Smackdown Women’s division has been booked poorly and many of the acts are ice cold.