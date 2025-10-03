AEW Dynamite rating for the sixth anniversary show

CategoriesAEW News NEWS TICKER

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite television show averaged 465,000 viewers for TBS, according to ProgrammingInsider.com The viewership count was down from the 638,000 viewership average of last week’s show. Dynamite finished with a 0.09 rating in the 18-49 demo, down from last week’s 0.14 rating in the same demo.

Powell’s POV: The Max streaming numbers are not included in the rating or viewership count listed above. The MLB wild card game between the Red Sox and Yankees led the night by averaging 6.757 million viewers. Tuesday’s NXT on The CW averaged 572,000 viewers and a 0.10 rating in the 18-49 demo. One year ago, the October 2, 2024, edition of Dynamite on TBS delivered 680,000 viewers and a 0.20 rating in the 18-49 demographic for the Dynamite 5 anniversary edition.