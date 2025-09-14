WWE LFG and WWE Greatest Moments on A&E tonight

CategoriesWWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Two episodes of WWE’s Greatest Moments air tonight on A&E starting at 8CT/9ET. The first show focuses on Mick Foley, and the second is on Shocking Comebacks.

WWE LFG airs tonight on A&E at 9CT/10ET. Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley, and Michelle McCool are coaching teams of developmental wrestlers.

Powell’s Note “Last Woman Standing” is the name of tonight’s episode and has the following description: “The quest for an NXT contract kicks into high gear, as the women take center stage for the LFG Playoffs. Bayley Humphrey and Dani Sekelsky go head-to-head, as Undertaker has the unenviable task of choosing which of his star pupils will move on to the next round. P-Nasty looks to make an emphatic statement at the expense of Summer Sorrell, while Zena Sterling and Haze Jameson both look to impress Coach Bubba. And in the main event, Sirena Linton and Tatyanna Dumas pull out all the stops with a trip to the semi-finals at stake.”