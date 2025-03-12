WWE LFG, WWE Rivals, and WWE’s Greatest Moments ratings on A&E

CategoriesNEWS TICKER WWE News

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

-Sunday’s WWE LFG with Eric Bischoff and Sean Waltman delivered an average of 170,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

-WWE Rivals on Triple H vs. Shawn Michaels averaged 192,000 viewers and a 0.06 rating.

-WWE’s Greatest Moments on the NWO averaged 165,000 viewers and a 0.04 rating.

Powell’s POV: The ratings for all three shows were reported by ProgrammingInsider.com. For comparison sake, the previous LFG averaged 149,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, the previous WWE Rivals averaged 175,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating, and the previous WWE’s Greatest Moments averaged 153,000 viewers and a 0.05 rating. The viewership totals for all three shows increased despite running against the AEW Revolution pay-per-view.