AEW All Out lineup: The updated card, early start time for Saturday’s pay-per-view event

By Jason Powell, ProWrestling.net Editor (@prowrestlingnet)

The following matches are advertised for the AEW All Out pay-per-view that will be held on Saturday in Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena.

-Hangman Page vs. TNT Champion Kyle Fletcher for the AEW World Championship

-Toni Storm vs. Kris Statlander vs. Jamie Hayter vs. Thekla to a four-way match for the AEW Women’s Championship

-Mercedes Mone vs. Riho for the TBS Championship

-Kazuchika Okada vs. Konosuke Takeshita vs. TBD in a three-way for the AEW Unified Championship

-Brody King and Bandido vs. three teams TBD in a four-way ladder match for the AEW Tag Team Titles

-Adam Copeland and Christian Cage vs. “FTR” Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler

-MJF vs. Mark Briscoe in a Thumbtacks and Tables match

-Jon Moxley vs. Darby Allin in a Coffin Match

-Ricochet, Toa Liona, and Bishop Kaun vs. “The Hurt Syndicate” Bobby Lashley, Shelton Benjamin, and MVP

-Eddie Kingston vs. Big Bill

-(Pre-Show) Willow Nightingale, Mina Shirakawa, Harley Cameron, and Queen Aminata vs. Megan Bayne, Penelope Ford, Julia Hart, and Skye Blue in an eight-woman Tornado Tailgate Brawl

Powell’s POV: The winner of The Beast Mortos vs. Mascara Dorada on Wednesday will qualify for the AEW Unified Championship match. The winners of Josh Alexander and Hechicero vs. “Top Flight” Dante Martin and Darius Martin, Killswitch and Kip Sabian vs. Kevin Knight and Mike Bailey, Austin Gunn and Juice Robinson vs. “The Young Bucks” Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson on Wednesday will qualify for the AEW Tag Team Title match.

AEW pay-per-views are priced at $49.99, and they are now available on the HBO Max streaming service for $39.99.